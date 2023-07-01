Michael Douglas' unofficial wedding ceremony to famous actress revealed

Michael Douglas has been married twice, having tied the knot with ex-wife Diandra Luker in 1977, before exchanging “I do’s” with Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000. But, what’s rarely talked about is the A-lister’s unofficial wedding to his ex-girlfriend and famed actress, Brenda Vaccaro. Keep reading for all the details…

Who is Michael Douglas’ ex-girlfriend Brenda Vaccaro?

Brenda Vaccaro is an American stage, television, and film actress recognized for her performances in Once Is Not Enough (1975), Capricorn One (1977), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

© Getty Brenda Vaccaro is an American stage, television, and film actress

Michael Douglas and ex-girlfriend Brenda Vaccaro’s relationship and wedding

Michael Douglas and Brenda Vaccaro were in a relationship from 1971 to 1976.

© Getty Michael Douglas and Brenda Vaccaro dated from 1971 to 1976

According to Brenda, they’d crossed paths after Michael had asked his father, Kirk Douglas, to cast her in the 1971 drama, Summertree. Michael had reportedly seen Brenda in another movie – Midnight Cowboy – and had fallen for her, thus asking Kirk to make the introduction.

During their five-year relationship, the Hollywood couple were often spotted attending star-studded events, including the 47th and 48th Academy Awards. By 1973, Michael and Brenda were living together in Beverly Hills, but the actress wasn’t ready to be married.

© Getty By 1973, Michael and Brenda were living together in Beverly Hills

“This was the 1970s. No one got married,” Brenda told Closer in 2017. “Then we decided to have a ‘hippie wedding’ at my agent’s house. We said vows that we loved each other and would be together forever.

© Getty The former couple had a "hippie wedding" at Brenda's agent's house

“Finally, it came time to say that we were doing it for real. I said, ‘Yes,’ then wound up backing out of it. I really messed that one up.”

Brenda admitted that her decision to end her relationship with Michael came with her newfound feelings for actor Don Stroud – a decision that she has since come to regret.

© Getty Brenda's relationship with Michael came to an end after she fell for actor Don Stroud

“I fell madly in love with someone else, [actor] Don Stroud. There was this really strong connection,” she said.

“My dear friend Robert Shaw, who was making Jaws, told me what I was doing was rash and I was making a mistake — that momentary pleasures like the one with Don would lead to lasting regrets if I broke up with Michael. I regret all of it. Everything was different back then.”

© Getty Michael went on to find love with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Following their split, Brenda went on to find love with her husband of 37 years, Guy Hector, while Michael is happily married to Welsh actress, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Hollywood power couple met in 1998, and Michael was immediately “bowled over” by Catherine.

© Getty Images The couple married in 2000

"Catherine was a tremendous surprise in my life,” he told The Guardian in 2010. “After my divorce from Diandra, I was puttering along quite well as a single guy and couldn't believe how honest you could be with ladies as long as you didn't date two of them in the same town at the same time.

"Then I got struck down. I was just bowled over by Catherine. The first time I saw her I was watching The Mask of Zorro. I just sat forward and said, 'Who is that?' We met for the first time later that year at a film festival. I was smitten with her, no doubt. I wasn't quite the son-in-law her parents had envisioned!”

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys

Following their lavish wedding ceremony, held at the New York Plaza Hotel in 2000, Catherine and Michael have gone on to welcome two children – son Dylan and daughter Carys.