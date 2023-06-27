Michael Douglas' sweet bond with famous mother revealed

Michael Douglas was born into an acting dynasty with Hollywood heavyweights Kirk Douglas and Diana Douglas as parents. While his father became a leading box-office star with iconic roles in Champion (1949), Lust for Life (1956) and Spartacus (1960), Michael's mother also created a name for herself, appearing in nearly 60 TV shows, 22 films and numerous plays.

Here's everything you need to know about Diana Douglas, plus the sweet bond that she shared with her son, Michael...

Who was Michael Douglas' famous mother Diana Douglas?

The Douglas family matriarch was born Diana Love Dill in 1923 in Devonshire, Bermuda, the youngest of six children. She made her film debut in 1942 in Keeper of the Flame, starring Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn.

© Getty Diana Douglas was a Bermudan-American actress

Diana had initially crossed paths with her future husband Kirk Douglas while they were both studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. They eventually tied the knot on November 2, 1943, and welcomed two sons, Michael (born in 1944) and Joel Douglas (born in 1947).

© Getty Michael shared a close bond with his mother Diana

Despite Diana and Kirk's decision to divorce in 1951, the two remained on friendly terms, and they even appeared alongside one another in several movies, including The Indian Fighter (1955) and It Runs in the Family (2003), which also starred their son Michael, and grandson Cameron.

© Getty Cameron Douglas, Kirk Douglas, Diana Douglas and Michael Douglas at the premiere of their movie, It Runs In The Family

According to Michael – who was seven at the time of his parent's divorce – their separation never bothered him. "I was raised with my brother Joel by our mother on the east coast, visiting my father in Los Angeles during holidays," he told The Guardian in 2010. When your parents are divorced, you don't know anything else, do you?"

Diana's extensive TV credits spanned the decades and included a variety of roles, both big and small, from Cagney & Lacey (1983) and Dynasty (1984) to a recurring role on Days of Our Lives (1977–1979, 1982).

© Getty Diana and Michael Douglas on the set of The Streets of San Francisco

She even appeared in an episode of The Streets of San Francisco (1974), the detective series that launched her son Michael's career. Fans may also recognize Diana from Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987), The West Wing (2004) and ER (2008).

What has Michael Douglas said about his mother Diana Douglas?

Diana Douglas passed away on July 3 2015 from an undisclosed form of cancer, but her son Michael has continued to celebrate her memory. Weeks after her passing, the Romancing The Stone actor told People: "I'm still digesting it. It just sort of happened."

© Getty Michael pictured with his mom Diana and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

"I don't know how much she taught about acting," he said. "She just taught me more about giving it your best shot. She's English and Bermudian, so they have kind of this stiff upper lip and can carry on."

While chatting to Variety, Michael added that Diana had a "wicked sense of humor, very bright" and at the same event told Associated Press: "My mother had an incredible sense of dignity and was a class act."