Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher celebrate milestone after he declares himself 'luckiest man alive'

Ashton Kutcher was every inch the doting husband in a loved-up tribute to his actress wife, Mila Kunis to mark their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The Two And A Half Men actor, 45, posted a stunning photo of the brunette bombshell beaming from ear-to-ear under a picture-perfect rainbow whilst sporting a black vest top and gold necklace.

Ashton couldn't get enough of his beautiful wife

Captioning the photo, he gushed: "I’m the Luckiest man alive. #gratitude." Fellow celebrities, Prinyanka Chopra, Jennifer Aniston and Kerry Washington all liked the stunning shot of the Black Swan star.

Fans of the couple also weighed in. One penned: "You are! She's a beautiful soul!" A second added: "What a beautiful picture of a beautiful woman! [heart eye and red love heart emoji] You're the best couple in the world!!! Xoxo."

When did Mila and Ashton meet?

Mila and Ashton met in 1998 when they began filming US hit comedy That '70s Show together. Their characters Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso dated, but meanwhile, off camera, the two were no more than co-stars despite Ashton being Mila's first kiss when their characters had to share a romantic peck on-screen!

© Photo: Instagram The happy couple couldn't be more in love

When did Mila and Ashton start dating?

Despite meeting in 1998, the couple didn't officially get together until 2012, after both coming out of high-profile relationships.

© Getty Images The pair married in 2015

Mila opened up about the sweet reunion at the Golden Globes to Elle Magazine. She said: "We ran into each other at a party, at an award show. So I see this guy, and I see his back, and he's really tall and I was like 'Who's that tall guy?' I'm standing there like this, literally like, 'Hmm... ' and I'm wearing this big poofy dress, and look ridiculous, and then he just turns around, and it was like literally, if we were in a movie, the music would just start playing and violins would go."

Despite their relationship starting off as casual, similar to the No Strings Attached, and, Friends With Benefits-style they both played on separately on screen, the pair couldn't get enough of each other and it wasn't long before Ashton was down on one knee.

When did Mila and Ashton get married?

The loved-up couple wed in 2015 at an intimate ceremony in Oak Glen, California in July 2015. Since tying the knot, the pair have welcomed two children: eight-year-old daughter Wyatt and six-year-old son Dimitri.

© Photo: PA Mila is a doting mother-of-two

Talking about the couple's attempt to keep their ceremony private, Ashton told Ellen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016: "It was a ninja effort."

"We really didn't want helicopters at our wedding and it's a legitimate concern. So we, I was like posting things on social media that were in different locations to avoid. We didn't want to be screaming our vows at each other. And being like 'Forever, did you say never?' We didn't want to do that so we went really under the radar with it."