Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon reveal Mila Kunis' reaction to their 'awkward' red carpet photos The Your Place or Mine co-stars went viral over their appearance at the premiere

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are setting the record straight about those viral photos of the two together at the Your Place or Mine premiere.

Not only have they given candid insight into why they posed the way they did, but even Mila Kunis herself has entered the conversation.

During an appearance on the Today Show, Reese admitted that after the photos went viral – with fans pointing out how awkward the two looked together – the former That 70s Show actress felt the need to get involved.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, the rom-com star admitted that her and Ashton "didn't really know each other" prior to starring in the new Netflix movie, and though they "learned to be friends" it definitely explains their rigid stances on the red carpet next to one another.

However, she revealed that she has been close friends with Mila for several years now, who did not hesitate to call them out over their red carpet appearance.

Reese confessed: "She emailed us last night saying, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'"

The co-stars' stiff posing got called out by fans and Mila

Ashton himself told the story of his wife's request for the two to show more chemistry, in a teaser from his upcoming appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

He said: "My wife called me — she texted Reese and I together and she's like, 'Guys, you gotta act like you like each other.'"

The on-screen pair later softened up

However, he had a very valid reason to want to play it safe on the red carpet when it came to posing with his new co-star.

"Here's the thing, okay. If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her, like that would be the rumor… If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets, so there's no chance that could be the rumor — the rumor is that we don't like each other."

