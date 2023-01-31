Ashton Kutcher recalls wanting kids with Demi Moore and becoming a young stepfather to her daughters The That 90s Show actor and G.I. Jane star were together from 2005 to 2011

Ashton Kutcher has led a far more private life since his That 70s Show and paparazzi filled days, but he still appears unafraid to be as candid as it gets.

For a new interview with Esquire, the star bared it all when it came to his current and past life, including not only his relationship with Mila Kunis, his wife of eight years, but also his former relationship with Demi Moore.

The former couple's romance garnered loads of attention when they first started dating in 2003. Demi was 40 and Ashton was 25, and when they tied the knot in 2005, he became the stepfather to the actress' daughters with Bruce Willis. At the time, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah were twelve, ten, and eight years old.

Looking back on his life as a young stepfather, he recalled: "I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old," adding: "That's how some teen parents must experience their twenties," also making note that he was their caretaker when Demi was on location during different acting jobs.

The actor also opened up about their decision to have kids of their own, an attempt which eventually led to a heartbreaking late-term miscarriage and difficult IVF journey. He confessed: "Losing a kid that you think you're going to have, and that close to thinking you're going to have a kid, is really, really painful."

In 2011, Demi and Ashton split, following several cheating allegations on his behalf, and their 2013 divorce was not an off-limits topic during his latest magazine feature.

The pair were together for eight years

"Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce," he said. "Divorce feels like a wholesale [expletive] failure. You failed at marriage."

His feelings on his ex-wife's 2019 memoir, Inside Out, were also a topic of conversation, and he didn't shy away from admitting he was not pleased with its release, stating: "I was [expletive] pissed."

"I wouldn't have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn't love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible," the actor told Esquire.

The father-of-two explained that after finally escaping from years spent as the subject of never-ending tabloid fodder, the memoir catapulted not only him, but this time his wife and two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, back into the media's watchful eye.

"I'd finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila, and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids' school," he explains, before stopping himself, maintaining there are "no hard feelings" and that he doesn't "want to open anything up in that realm."

