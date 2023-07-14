Taylor Swift’s epic net worth and how she’s set to become a billionaire in her thirties

With 12 Grammys, numerous chart-topping hits, and a beloved fanbase, Taylor Swift's meteoric rise to fame from being the youngest songwriter ever to sign with Sony at just 15 years old is truly remarkable.

However, it's not just her artistic prowess that leaves one in awe; the 33-year-old’s financial acumen is equally impressive.

As of 2023, Forbes estimates her net worth to be an astounding $740 million, a figure that is only projected to rise with the completion of her ongoing The Eras Tour, which could make her a billionaire in her thirties.

Throughout her illustrious career, Taylor’s key income streams have been her record sales, concert tours, merchandise sales, and high-profile brand endorsements. "Her main sources of income are record sales, concert tours, merchandise sales, and endorsements," Forbes reported.

She has partnerships with prominent brands such as Capital One, AT&T, Stella McCartney, and others, which likely contribute significantly to her income.

Yet, it's her tours that truly stand as a testament to her global popularity and profitability. In 2015, The 1989 World Tour grossed over $250 million, and her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 generated $315 million.

The current estimates for The Eras Tour suggest that it could potentially gross $620 million. Forbes projects that "with international dates that she's now rolling out, her total take could be even higher."

Taylor’s earnings don't just stop at ticket sales; her merchandise sales too play a crucial role in her financial success.

According to Forbes, "her coveted on-site merchandise — which she sells at an average price of $80 — could add an estimated $87 million in proceeds to her fortune."

On the real estate front, Taylor has astutely invested in properties spanning four states. Forbes values her real estate portfolio at over $80 million, including a $30 million Beverly Hills mansion, a $17.75 million seaside estate in Rhode Island, and an estimated $40 million worth of property in New York City.

However, it's not just earning and investing where Taylor shines. She is also known for her generosity and philanthropy.

Over the years, she has made significant donations to causes she supports. Taylor once said: "I've been so lucky to have fans who have supported me so much, and I wanted to give back."

She has donated to disaster relief efforts, pledged $4 million to the Country Music Hall of Fame, and supported education initiatives.

Moreover, her support extends to fellow artists too. Speaking about Taylor’s financial assistance during her lawsuit, Kesha told Rolling Stone, "Taylor is a sweetheart. Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous."

In addition to her earnings, investments, and philanthropy, Taylor's decision-making showcases her financial acumen.

In 2022, she backed out of a $100 million sponsorship deal with FTX over concerns of selling unregistered securities. Business Insider reported that this proved to be a wise decision, given that other celebrities who failed to withdraw are now facing lawsuits.