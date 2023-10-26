Taylor Swift breaks silence on Karlie Kloss romance speculation in 1989 (Taylor's Version)

1989 (Taylor's Version) was released on October 27 2023, nine years to the day that Taylor Swift released the original version that went on to win three Grammys.

The album -- her first full pop album -- featured song lyrics rumored to be about Harry Styles, Lena Dunham's romance with producer Jack Antonoff, and Taylor's own friendshiops but prologue from the new album is now making its way around the internet, and it clear ups long held rumors about the 33-year-old superstar: That she was in a romantic relationship with her close friend, supermodel Karlie Kloss.

© Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014 Karlie and Taylor attended many events together

When did Taylor Swift and Karlis Kloss become friends?

The two became friends in 2013 after messaging each other on social media, and their friendship kickstarted, in many ways, what would go on to become known as Taylor's squad that over the years has included Selena Gomez, Lily Aldridge, Cara Delevigine, the Haim sisters, and Martha Hunt.

Taylor and Karlie were spotted all over New York City together, getting ready for events including the Met Gala, sharing pictures of their friendship across their social media accounts, and sharing the runway at the televised 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. At one point Taylor even confirmed Karlie had her own bedroom in Taylor's New York apartment.

© Raymond Hall Karlie had her own bedroom in Taylor's NYC apartment

Did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss date?

Many fans began to ship a romantic connection between the two of them (to 'ship' is the desire for two or more people, fictional or real, to be romantically involved) and certain songs from 1989, released in 2014, were believed to be about Karlie.

Neither Taylor nor Karlie ever confirmed or denied a romantic relationship.

What songs are speculated to be about Karlie Kloss?

Taylor's discography is full of interesting wordplay that leaves itself open for interpretation, and many fans believe Reputation's 'Dress' and 'End Game' are just two songs in Taylor's oeuvre about the Victoria's Secret model and their romance.

'Right Where You Left Me' and 'It's Time To Go', both from the deluxe edition of Evermore, are also thought to be about the end of their relationship, platonic or not.

When did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss stop being friends?

The rumors only increased over time, especially when in 2019 it emerged that Taylor did not attend Karlie's wedding to Joshua Kushner – but Scooter Braun, a man notoriously hated by Swifties and held in contempt by Taylor – did attend.

© Raymond Hall Singer Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are seen in Tribeca on July 14, 2014 in New York City

What did Taylor Swift say about rumors of her being gay or bisexual?

In the prologue that is allegedly from 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor reportedly writes of how she spent 2013 and 2014 working on the album and building female friendships instead of dating, due to the constant "slut-shaming" that was taking place by certain elements of the media and online trolls over her very normal dating habits.

"Being a consummate optimist, I assumed I could fix this if I simply changed my behavior,” the leaked prologue reads. "I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships. If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that—right? I would learn later on that people could and people would."

Later in the prologue she also downplayed rumors of being a member of the LGBTQ+ community by referencing the "seeds of allyship and advocating for equality" that she began to sow in the opening track 'Welcome to New York,' which includes the lyrics: "And you can want who you want / Boys and boys and girls and girls.”

Did Taylor Swift fans think she dated Dianna Agron?

Karlie is not the only female friend of Taylor's that people believe she has dated. Many have speculated that certain songs are about Dianna Agron, whom Taylor was close with between 2011 and 2014. 'Wonderland' from 1989 and 'The Very First Night', a Red (Taylor's Version) vault track are both thought by fans to be about the Glee actress.

Did Karlie Kloss attend the Eras tour?

Yes - Karlie shocked fans when she made an appearance at the Eras tour during one of the six Los Angeles shows. She was pictured posting for snaps with fans as well as being caught on camera dancing and singing along to the show.

What are the new 1989 (From The Vault) tracks?

There are five brand new songs on the 1989 (Taylor's Version), all of which were written in the original era but never saw the light of day.

'SLUT!'

'Say, Don't Go'

'Now That We Don't Talk'

'Suburban Legends'

'Is It Over Now?'

They have all been produced by Jack Antonoff.

