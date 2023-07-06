Britney Spears slapped in the face by NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security – report

The 'Circus' singer was in the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas at the time of the incident

Britney Spears was reportedly involved in an altercation Wednesday night in Las Vegas with San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama and his security team.

The singer was with her husband Sam Asghari at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel, when both her and the NBA player – who was there separately – were swarmed by fans.

TMZ first reported that when Britney spotted Victor, she approached him and tapped his back to ask for a photo, which led his security team to backhand her in the face, subsequently knocking off her glasses, and she fell to the ground.

WATCH: Inside Britney Spears' conservatorship

MORE: Britney Spears feels 'blessed' after an unexpected reunion with mom Lynne Spears – what actually happened?

The athlete and his security team reportedly then approached Britney and apologized, though the outlet also reports that her team filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department.

The director of team security for the Spurs, Damian Smith, is listed on the police report as the person who slapped Britney, and Las Vegas police will be reportedly meeting with the 'Oops! I Did It Again' singer later today to discuss the incident.

MORE: Britney Spears' royal feature inside $7.4m estate has fans saying the same thing

Victor, 19, is originally from Nanterre, France, and is in Las Vegas in anticipation of his debut with the San Antonio Spurs.

© Getty Victor was drafted into the NBA in June of this year

The team is set to play against the Charlotte Hornets at Las Vegas' Thomas and Mack Center this Friday, July 7 at 9pm PT. They also have a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, July 9 and 8pm PT, against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30pm PT, and a final face-off against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, July 14 at 8:30pm PT.

MORE: Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari breaks silence following 'restaurant incident'

MORE: Paris Hilton shares incredible unseen video inside Britney Spears' wedding

Britney, meanwhile, after the dissolution of her infamous 13-year conservatorship – which was in place from 2008 to 2021 – has kept a low-profile since a court ordered her independent from her father Jamie Spears.

© Getty Britney and her husband Sam at the 2019 premiere of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

In the two years since the end of the conservatorship, she has not fully returned to the spotlight. Notable exceptions included her star-studded wedding to Sam, which was attended by Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez and others, the release of her duet 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton John, and her frequent social media posts that range from dancing videos to rare insight into her personal life.