Julia Roberts is a much-loved actress and a household name thanks to her incredible Hollywood career.

What's more, the Pretty Woman star has simply not aged over the years either, as Dutch artist, Ard Gelinck, has proved on his Instagram account.

The artist has an incredible Instagram account focusing on celebrity photos that have been photoshopped - showing the same star in present day posing next to themselves when they were younger.

The pictures chosen for Julia, first posted in October, are incredible.

Julia has been photoshopped hugging her younger self in the first of several superimposed pictures, with both images showing her sporting wavy hair and the same wide smile.

Other images include one of a present day Julia posing with herself from the Pretty Woman era.

While the pictures are decades apart, little has changed. Julia has had an exciting start to the month, most recently celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Danny Moder.

© Getty Images Julia Roberts has had a hugely successful career

The couple - who married on July Fourth - looked so in love in the chosen photo Julia posted on social media, which showed them sharing a kiss.

Julia captioned it: "21 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout," and fans wrote: "Happy anniversary to my favourites," and there were love heart emojis.

Julia Roberts with her children and her husband Danny Moder

Julia and Danny first met back in 2002, on the set of The Mexican. At the time, Julia was dating Benjamin Bratt, while Danny was married to Vera Steimberg, a makeup artist.

Julia insisted: "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that’s the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

The celebrity couple went on to welcome three children, twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 18, and 16-year-old Henry. Family is everything to Julia, who loves nothing more than spending time with her husband and children.

© Getty Images Julia, Danny and their children with surfer Kelly Slater in 2015 in Malibu

The Hollywood actress said: "It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: "The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that's the best stuff.

The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them." The family faced another big challenge last year, when the twins left home for college.

The Hollywood star just hasn't aged!

Ahead of the milestone moment, Julia admitted it was making her feel "lightheaded" but also excited for her firstborns.

"I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I'm completely excited for them," she told Extra. "It's really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

Julia Roberts' twins

During another chat with CBS News, Julia said that she often debates with her husband over who the children look most alike. "I always think that they all look like me, and then Danny comes home from work, and I go, 'Oh, you, that's who they look like,'" she said.

