Julia Roberts shares family update with husband Danny Moder after 21 years of marriage - see sweet photo

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder rarely put their relationship in the spotlight, but on Tuesday, she decided to update fans with a sweet message.

Taking to Instagram, the Ticket to Paradise actress revealed that she and her cinematographer husband were ringing in their 21st wedding anniversary.

The couple - who married on July Fourth - looked so in love in the photo in which they were sharing a kiss. Julia captioned it: "21 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout," and fans wrote: "Happy anniversary to my favourites," and there were love heart emojis.

WATCH: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's love story

The pair tied the knot on July 4 2002 and together share three children: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 18, and 16-year-old Henry.The couple met on the set of The Mexican back in 2002.

They were both in relationships with other people at the time, with Julia dating Miss Congeniality star Benjamin Bratt, and Daniel married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

Julia insisted: "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that’s the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

They wed at Julia's ranch in New Mexico, but have always kept details about their special day under wraps.

Julia Roberts with her children and her husband Danny Moder

Not only did Danny propose with an emerald engagement ring worth a reported $4,000 - which is very modest when it comes to celebrity engagements - nobody even knew their wedding was happening until they got there.

When they invited the relatively small group of 60 guests to their wedding, their loved ones were told that they were attending an Independence Day party.

© Getty Images Julia, Danny and their children with surfer Kelly Slater in 2015 in Malibu

Julia didn't opt for a big, bold dress either and kept it simple. At the time People reported that she wore "a pale pink cotton halter dress embroidered with pearls and antique beads and hand-painted with flowers."

Julia Roberts' daughter with her dad Danny Moder red carpet

Meanwhile, Danny donned "a red ruffled shirt and tan pants, exchanging simple handwritten vows."When asked about the secret to a successful marriage, Julia had a frank answer, telling E! News in 2022: "I always say the same thing, and I’m sticking with it. It’s making out. Lots of making out.”

© Getty Images Julia keeps her family out of the spotlight

As for how they navigate spending time away from one another, Julia told CBS Mornings host, Jane Pauley, that they write letters to one another. "It's something Danny and I have always done," she confessed. "The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to [my daughter] Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'

"The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them," she said.