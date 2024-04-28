Justin Bieber sparks concern as he breaks down in tears in latest post after wife Hailey reveals she is ‘unwell’

Justin Bieber recently shared a series of touching selfies on Instagram that showed him in tears. The intimate photos, which were part of a larger photo dump, included striking images of Justin tearing up, a side seldom seen of the global pop icon.

The Never Say Never singer appeared in the photos wearing a light green bucket hat paired with a white zip-up sweatshirt.

One particularly poignant image captured a tear welling up in his eye as he looked directly into the camera, while another showed a single tear rolling down his cheek as he gazed off to the side, his eyebrows furrowed in a moment of deep emotion.

The Grammy-winning artist, who recently turned 30, chose not to accompany the post with a caption, leaving the images to speak for themselves.

© Instagram Justin shared a series of images of him crying

This choice added an air of mystery and sparked a flood of concern and support from his devoted fans in the comments section.

"Why u crying tho," one fan inquired, echoing the sentiment of many who expressed a mix of worry and curiosity.

© Instagram Justin with wife Hailey

"I hope you are doing okay, I hate to see tears running down your face," another commented.

Fans' reactions ranged from concern to admiration for his willingness to share such a vulnerable moment. "Justin what happened bro why are u crying," one asked, seeking understanding of the emotions behind the tears. "Justin, are you okay?" another echoed, highlighting the genuine concern that fans felt.

Justin kissing his wife Hailey at Coachella

Yet, amidst the worry, there was also applause for his openness. "I love that you’re not afraid to show your vulnerability and emotions. It’s always great to remember that behind every single celebrities, there’s still a human being. YOU ARE LOVED," a fan praised.

Hailey Bieber, Justin's wife, chimed in with a light-hearted comment that seemed to reassure fans. "A pretty crier," she wrote, perhaps suggesting that there was no serious underlying issue to be concerned about.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Rhode founder took to Instagram to share an update with her 51.1million followers that she was "unwell" after her husband shared a series of photographs to his own page.

Resharing Justin's Instagram photo, which showed the Grammy Award-winning singer shirtless, displaying his eclectic collection of tattoos, Hailey added the caption: "Oh… I'm… unwell".

© Instagram Justin secretly married Hailey in 2018

Sharing Hailey's thoughts over on her heartthrob husband's Instagram page, fans penned similar comments beneath the set of photos, writing: "You are the love of my life," and "Hailey, is your husband single?"

The emotional post comes on the heels of rampant speculation regarding the state of Justin and Hailey's marriage.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in 2018, recently found themselves at the center of divorce rumors, which they swiftly quashed. Just a week after the rumors surfaced, Justin and Hailey were spotted in a tender embrace, sharing a sweet kiss at Coachella, displaying their affection for each other and seemingly dispelling any doubts about their relationship.

Adding to the intrigue, Stephen Baldwin, Hailey's father, had previously reshared a post on Instagram asking fans to "say a little prayer" for the couple.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.