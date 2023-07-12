Geri Horner sparks major fan reaction after photo with adoring husband Christian Horner

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Geri Halliwell sparks major fan reaction after photo with adoring husband Christian Horner
The former Spice Girl is always by the F1 mogul's side!

geri halliwell christian
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyContent Writer

Geri Horner is every inch the adoring wife to her husband and F1 mogul, Christian Horner and their latest loved-up display certainly caused a stir. 

Taking to her Instagram account, the Spice Girl posted the sun-soaked snap alongside her beau and was caught beaming from ear-to-ear after Christian's F1 victory at the weekend. The dazzling picture sparked a major reaction from fans who couldn't wait to rush in with messages of congratulations.

Geri Horner and her husband Christian
Geri and Christian are always so loved up

"Congratulations! @redbullracing @christianhorner @maxverstappen1 @schecoperez," Geri captioned the post. "Have to say, as happy as I am for you guys I am buzzing for Lando right now [applause emoji]  such an incredible British Grand Prix."

A second added: "Fantastic [applause emoji] powerful couple [heart eyes emoji]  and great role models. Keep shining your excellence!" Whilst another hilariously quipped: "Is that Christian Spice??"

The romantic snap was just one of many Geri shared from the exciting weekend and of course, she upped the ante with her dazzling look for the racing event. The adoring mother opted for an ultra-chic boilersuit in her usual Geri-white hue. The flawless piece featured short sleeves and a waist-cinching belt.

The denim ensemble from Paige, perfectly highlighted the pop star's incredible physique as she cheered from the sidelines. Geri added teamed the figure-flattering outfit with statement khaki boots and accessorised with a white quilted handbag. 

Geri Horner and her daughter Bluebell celebrated Mac Verstappen's win at the Formula 1 on Sunday© Shutterstock
Geri and her daughter Bluebell celebrated Mac Verstappen's win at the Formula 1 on Sunday

As for her hair, Geri wore her iconic fiery locks down and straight and as for her makeup she opted for a natural look comprised of subtle lashings of mascara and nude lipstick. She also slipped into a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses to battle the beating rays. 

Throughout the competition, Geri was joined by her lookalike daughter Bluebell, 17 - and they could have been mistaken for twins as they were pictured side by side their flame-hued tresses taking centre stage.

Christian Horner and his son Monty at the Austrian Grand Prix© Instagram
Christian Horner and his son Monty celebrated Red Bull Racing's win at the event

Also at the competition was Geir and Christian's son Monty, five, who also shares Geri and Bluebell's standout auburn locks. The youngster was captured proudly posing with dad Christian, who is the Red Bull Team Principal.

The father-son couldn't have looked closer in the sweet update, Monty had his arm wrapped around his dad who was kneeling on the floor beside him. "Aww Monty is so cute [heart eyes emoji] bless him," one fan commented. A second said: "Fantastic picture [heart emoji]. Meanwhile, a third wrote:"Awwww Monty is getting so big now (miss him) [kissing emoji]." 

Keep scrolling to see Geri and Christian's sweetest family moments...

Geri Horner with her husband Christian Horner and son Monty at the Austrian Grand Prix© Instagram
Geri Horner's son Monty looked just like his mum as they celebrated at the Austrian Grand Prix
Geri Horner and husband Christian with children Bluebell Monty and Olivia pose for family portrait© Instagram
Geri Horner with Christian and their children
Bluebell and Geri watching the Lionesses© Instagram
Bluebell is her mum's double!
Christian Horner with son Monty and daughter Olivia© Instagram
Christian also has daughter Olivia, eight, with his ex
Geri Horner and daughter Bluebell posing for a selfie
Geri and Bluebell could be sisters!

