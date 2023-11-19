Geri Halliwell-Horner looks divine in fitted flares as she embraces husband Christian

Geri Halliwell-Horner is forever her husband's number one cheerleader. The Spice Girls star shared a sweet video from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, which saw her sweetly embracing her Red Bull Team Principal husband Christian Horner following Max Verstappen's record-extending victory.

The 51-year-old singer was seen strutting through the backstage area on the hunt for her man. Twirling for the camera, she showed off her immaculate cream flares and matching coat, with a designer bag slung over one shoulder.

© Getty Geri Halliwell has been cheering on her husband Christian Horner's Red Bull team during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Geri's auburn locks were expertly styled in bouncy waves while her age-defying features were enhanced with a soft and natural makeup look.

The excitement on her face was palpable as she asked, "Where is Christian?", before being reunited with her husband – and the look on his face in the video below is adorable.

WATCH: Geri Halliwell-Horner looks for husband Christian backstage

Geri, who is a devoted mum to daughter Bluebell, 17, son Monty, six, and a step-mum to Olivia, ten, from Christian's previous marriage to Beverley Allen, is always her husband's number one champion, travelling around the world to support his career and cheer on his Red Bull team in every race.

The win was all the more important for Verstappen since it puts in him in third place on Formula One's all-time winners' list alongside Sebastian Vettel.

The race was also special as Geri and Christian were joined by some very special faces in the crowd; Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster.

Penny took a pre-race photo of Rod and Christian having a heart-to-heart, and it seems the showbiz couple had a blast at the event.

© Song Haiyuan/MB Media The Spice Girls star has naturally been rocking an all-white uniform during her Vegas visit

Pre Vegas trip, Geri and Christian welcomed a new dog into their home. Geri took to Instagram to share a photo of a brown cockapoo puppy called Otis – and he is simply adorable

The star gushed in her caption: "Meet Otis, a new member of our family," adding a red love heart emoji.

© Instagram Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster were also showing their support for Christian

Geri also recently addressed her penchant for wearing all-white during an appearance on US daytime show Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"I don’t know about you, but as you get older, you want to keep it simple," the Viva Forever singer explained "And one thing I’ll say is everything matches. It’s just, like, fast, fast.

"You look at the men who are always wearing these same things – a uniform. Can’t I do the same? Why not?"