Geri Horner is effortlessly chic in retro denim jumpsuit to support husband at Formula One

Geri Horner (née Halliwell) stunned trackside in an effortlessly chic white boilersuit to attend the Formula One Aramco British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.

Staying true to her sophisticated aesthetic, the Spice Girl, 50, rocked a fitted denim ensemble from Paige. The 'Anessa' jumpsuit cut an elegant silhouette, complete with a tie waist, retro lapels and elevated pockets adorned with contrasting buttons.

© Shutterstock Geri and her daughter Bluebell celebrated Mac Verstappen's win at the Formula 1 on Sunday

Geri, who is married to Formula One's Red Bull Team Principal, Christian Horner, teamed the flattering outfit with chunky khaki boots and accessorised with a white quilted handbag.

© Shutterstock Geri teamed her Paige jumpsuit with orange sunglasses

The Wannabe hitmaker wore her tresses in a sleek, straightened style and shielded from the sun with a pair of orange-hued sunglasses.

The auburn-haired pop icon enjoyed the action at Silverstone with her and Christian's six-year-old son, Monty and her stepdaughter Olivia, nine, as well as Geri's daughter Bluebell, as she entered the star-studded paddock ahead of the race.

© Instagram Christian Horner and his son Monty celebrated Red Bull Racing's win at the Austrian Grand Prix

Ginger Spice's loyalty to wearing white began in 2019 when she chose to completely rid her wardrobe of any colour in favour of making her life easier.

Speaking to The Sun, Geri said: "Everything becomes really simple, it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult.

© Arnold Jerocki Geri and Christian were amongst the stars at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year

"It matches with everything and I literally don’t have to think in the mornings. It kind of looks like you’ve made an effort when you haven’t," she added.

Geri later told Grazia that on the rare occasions where she does veer away from her blanc de blanc palette that it feels like a "celebration" to wear colour.

© Getty Images Geri Halliwell Horner and Christian Horner attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco

"The decisions I make - generally but not always - are very reflective and instinctive of where I’m at. It’s organic," she explained.

Despite her penchant for a white palette, the star does occasionally deviate from her bridal-like aesthetic.

Just last week, Geri shared a photo to her Instagram page rocking a pair of khaki green cargo shorts to walk her beloved dog, Margo. Fans were quick to pick up on Geri's surprising choice to deviate from her usual white wardrobe.

© Instagram Geri added a pop of colour to her outfit

Rushing to the comments of her IG post, one penned: "WHAT? IS THAT A COLOUR?" while a second questioned: "No white shorts?" and a third added: "How refreshing, to see you in a lovely green."