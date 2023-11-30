Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell-Horner reunite for epic celebrations

Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell-Horner had the most epic reunion on Wednesday night. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the BFFs shared endless snaps from Christian Horner's decadent birthday bash.

A star-studded affair, Emma and Geri were the life and soul of the party as they danced the night away with the man of the moment, Christian, as well as A-list pals, Gary Barlow, Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster.

Posting a slew of snaps from the lavish celebrations, Emma, 47, revealed her seriously glam attire. Rocking a black sequin gown complete with a daring thigh split, the former Spice Girl added a statement Lulu Guinness clutch and Casadei stilettos. Emma was also joined by her husband of two years, Jade Jones, for the festivities.

In an iconic moment, bandmates Emma and Geri even headed to the grand piano, where Gary Barlow and Rod Stewart accompanied them for an impromptu sing-along. Captioning the photos, Emma wrote, "Celebrating you @christianhorner."

As for bandmate Geri, the 51-year-old gifted fans with more snaps from Christian's 50th, including one of the three-tiered 'World Champion' cake that she had specially made for her husband. "A surprise belated birthday celebration for @christianhorner. And the Supergroup! @officialgarybarlow, you're amazing!," she penned in the caption.

For the milestone occasion, Geri wore her signature colour – bright white – as she slipped into a sleek bodycon dress adorned with floral crystal embellishments. Meanwhile, her husband, Christian, gave off Bond vibes in an ink-blue velvet suit.

Naturally, Geri's post sent fans into meltdown. "Omg I want that video of you, Emma and Rod singing," wrote one. "Wow, what a party!" added another. "Friendship Never Ends #spicegirls #girlpower," commented a third.

© Getty It's unclear whether fellow Spice Girls Mel B, Victoria Beckham, and Mel C, were in attendance

And speaking of bandmembers, it's unclear whether fellow Spice Girls Mel B, Victoria Beckham, and Mel C, were in attendance. However, the five of them have remained good friends over the years.

In 2022, Emma told Mail Online: "Nobody else will ever understand that relationship between us. We've been through so much and we still go through so much, from children to work. There's a bond there and it's very, very strong."