Geri Horner is so loved up photo in new photo with adoring husband Christian Horner

The former Spice Girl married the F1 mogul in 2015

Geri Horner couldn't be more loved-up with her husband, F1 mogul, Christian Horner, and on Wednesday, the former Spice Girl, 50, shared the sweetest snap beside her beau.

The flame-haired beauty batted her dazzling blue eyes for the camera whilst donning a classic Geri-white roll neck and a maroon cap. Christian matched his wife, also opting for the rouge headwear, which was branded with the Wings For Life logo.

Geri and Christian look so loved up

The couple appeared to hold an event for the charity, which according to its official website is a nationally recognised foundation for spinal cord research. Their mission is to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

"Great day had by all @wingsforlife - So amazing- life-changing spinal cord foundation," penned the former pop star.

Geri looked fabulous

In the second photo, Geri who was pictured with friends, gave a full glimpse of her outfit. She rocked a pair of pure white jeans but broke her usual all-ivory rule and slipped into an army green gilet and brown boots.

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in. "Geri, you look so good, keep the good energy and big smile going," one follower wrote alongside a heart eye and white love heart emoji.

A second penned: "@therealgerihalliwell My favorite couple forever [two heart emojis] humanity should learn from you sister," alongside to love hearts and a heart smiley emoji. A third penned: "Beautiful charity with beautiful people/souls like yourselves for raising much-needed awareness."

Geri and Christian are the proud parents of their six-year-old Monty who was recently seen on Geri's Instagram in a sweet father-son moment on Saturday.

© Instagram The couple are so proud of their blended family

Fans went wild for the sweet shot which saw Christian and Monty pose in front of the red ball stand at the F1 in Spielberg, Austria. The little one takes after his adoring mum and has the most gorgeous red locks.

Geri is also the proud mum of her stunning lookalike daughter, Bluebell, whom she shares with her ex Sacha Gervasi. Christian also shares his daughter Olivia with his ex-partner, Beverly Allen.

Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey.

Geri wore a couture wedding dress designed by Philippa Lepley, together with the former Spice Girl. The ivory lace gown featured three-quarter length sleeves, a V-back, and a gorgeous full skirt.