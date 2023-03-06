Geri Horner gushes over husband Christian's amazing achievement in new romantic selfie The Spice Girls star was on hand to support the Red Bull chief

Geri Horner was every inch the proud wife as she attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Bahrain's International Circuit over the weekend.

The Spice Girls star, 50, was on hand to support her husband Christian Horner, who has been the team principal for Red Bull since 2005. Over the weekend, he found success after Max Verstappen cruised to a dominant victory.

One of the pictures Geri shared on social media

"Congratulations [trophy] @christianhorner @maxverstappen1 @schecoperez @redbullracing," gushed Geri on social media.

Along the caption, the former pop star shared a series of sweet snaps showing her hugging her husband Christian and one of the pair posing for a sweet selfie.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Love these pictures! [heart emoji]." Another said: "Yes [hands-up and heart emoji] what a good race & beautiful start to the season." A third post read: "Congratulations to you all."

SEE: Geri Horner and husband Christian make surprise appearance at star-studded event

Last year, Christian made a rare comment about his wife in an interview with Tatler. The businessman, who has been married to Ginger Spice since 2015, revealed that he had gotten his wife an incredible gift: the first car she ever brought.

Back in November, Geri marked her 50th birthday - and close friend David Beckham captured a magical Spice Girls reunion on the dancefloor. Watch the video below to see the special moment...

Loading the player...

After rising to fame with the Spice Girls, Geri had purchased the bright-red 1965 MGB Roadster before selling it. Speaking to the publication, Christian said: "She later sold it, so I tracked it down and bought it back for her. Must be the most expensive MGB out there."

Christian was also questioned about whether he could become the next charismatic figure in the F1 garage to which he responded: "I am still massively motivated by what I do.

"I'm still relatively young. I'm the youngest team principal in the sport at the moment. And I've still got a burning competitiveness within me. So I want to fulfil that first."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.