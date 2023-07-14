Kelly Rowland reveals regret over revealing Beyonce's baby's gender

The former Destiny's Child star accidentally let slip the gender of Beyonce and Jay Z's first child back in 2011

Kelly Rowland has opened up about the time she accidentally revealed Beyonce and Jay Z's baby's gender, describing it as the "worst moment ever".

Speaking on songwriter and music producer Billy Mann's 'Yeah, I F*cked That Up' podcast, the former Destiny's Child singer described how she let out that the couple were expecting a baby girl.

© Getty Kelly Rowland revealed her biggest regret was revealing Beyonce and Jay-Z's baby's gender back in 2011

Kelly was asked by Billy about the biggest mistake she has ever made in an interview, to which she replied: "Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey‘s baby when she was pregnant with Blue. That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever."

Back in 2011, Beyonce's pregnancy was one of Hollywood's best kept secrets. The star managed to keep her bump under wraps until she performed at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. It is thought the singer was around four months pregnant at the time.

© Getty Beyonce announced her first pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Video Music AwardS

Two months after the announcement, which made headlines across the world, Kelly accidentally let slip the baby's gender during a red carpet interview at the Cosmopolitan Awards in London.

When asked what she planned to give Beyoncé as a present for her baby shower, Kelly said: "I don't know…I think her dad is gonna give her everything anyways, all I can give her is love."

© Getty Beyonce and Kelly Rowland have been friends for decades

She then added: "I'm so happy for my sister and her husband. They're so happy in this moment right now, as they should be. They've made a little bundle of love, I'm so excited for them.

"I have no idea what I'm going to buy Beyoncé at the baby shower because Jay is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible. She won’t be spoiled but she will be very well looked-after."

Reflecting on the mishap, Kelly confessed that using the pronoun "she" just, "kind of slipped out" and she didn't realise her mistake until the stories began to emerge.

© Getty Kelly Rowland is very close to the Carter family

"I was like, 'What are they talking about? I didn’t say… Oh my God!' It was bad because it was no one's business," she added.

Despite the big mistake, Kelly and Beyonce's friendship was not affected, and the two remain incredibly close. Back in 2021, Beyonce's mum Tina Knowles opened up about the family's relationship with Kelly and even described her children as "my grandchildren".

"Kelly is my daughter, she's been living with me since she was 11. She's actually a sister to my girls and a daughter to me, I don't see any difference," she told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Harder They Fall.