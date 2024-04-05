Why Beyoncé sent flowers to Jack White and SZA sparks debate

Beyoncé recently stirred curiosity and admiration among fans and fellow artists alike with her thoughtful gesture of sending flowers to several musicians, sparking widespread speculation and gratitude.

The buzz began when K. Michelle shared a video on Instagram showcasing a stunning arrangement of white flowers she received from Beyoncé, along with a heartfelt note.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, K. Michelle expressed her gratitude, mentioning how it encouraged her as she prepared to release her first country album.

"WOW! This is so nice. One of the nicest things ever," she captioned, adding, "I’m in tears. Thank you for giving me my flowers. They are so beautiful."

Shortly afterwards, Jack White, frontman of The White Stripes, revealed on Instagram the floral gift he received from Beyoncé, noting the beautiful cursive handwriting that accompanied the blooms.

"What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning," he remarked, expressing his appreciation and respect for Beyoncé's support and encouragement to continue creating powerful music.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with excitement and theories, some speculating about a possible rock record in Beyoncé's future, while others hoped for a collaboration between her and the artists she sent flowers to.

The gesture also extended to SZA and Mickey Guyton, as reported by Vanity Fair, signaling Beyoncé's appreciation and support for their musical talents.

The mystery behind Beyoncé's flower-sending spree led to much speculation, although the reasons remain undisclosed.

However, the value and composition of these floral arrangements have been highlighted, with Brooklyn Blooms florist LaParis Phillips estimating Jack White's bouquet at around $200.

The arrangement was believed to include white ranunculus, tulips, wax flowers, and Dendrobium orchids, with Mickey Guyton's bouquet valued up to $300.

This generous act comes in the wake of Beyoncé's latest album release, Cowboy Carter, at the end of March.

