Holly Willoughby reflects on 'the negatives' amid extended This Morning break

Holly Willoughby has opened up about how she deals with negative moments amid her extended This Morning absence.

Writing in her Wylde Moon newsletter, the ITV presenter, 42, candidly shared: "It can be so easy for your mood to spiral if you only notice the negatives that happen around you - things like missing your train, dropping your phone, spilling your coffee etc."

© Getty Holly Willoughby joined This Morning in 2009

She went on to say: "In this age of electronic distraction, we are rarely as present as we should be and if you combine that with the usual daily triggers that invariably crop up, we're at risk of feeling pretty anxious most of the time!"

Elsewhere in her newsletter, Holly went on to explain how she seeks out little "glimmers" in an attempt to outweigh all the negatives.

"This is why this concept of 'glimmers' is so wonderful…it's so balancing," she revealed.

© Instagram Holly launched Wylde Moon in 2021

"Taking time to be present and aware of all the brief moments that flood our bodies with happiness has such a positive effect on our mood and wellbeing.

"From opening the curtains to a clear blue sky to the first sip of your morning coffee; from trees heavy with blossom to the bleep of text from a loved one, I urge you to join me in soaking up every little glimmer moment you see. If you can get to the point where the glimmer moments outweigh the trigger moments, you're sure to feel lighter and brighter."

Earlier this month, the mother-of-three took a break from her This Morning presenting duties. While the TV presenter has not spoken out publicly about her extended absence, it seems likely that Holly is simply making the most of the school holidays with her adorable brood.

© Getty Holly and her husband Dan share three children together

It's been a tough couple of months for Holly who has had to process the loss of a loved one, in addition to the departure of her former co-star, Phillip Schofield.

Only last week, the queen of daytime TV mourned the loss of her mother-in-law, Sandra. Confirming the heartbreaking news on her Instagram, Holly posted a photo of her loved one and wrote in the caption: "Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself.

She continued: "Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister… Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I'm married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you."

Meanwhile, Holly faced major upheaval when her co-star Phillip Schofield announced his departure from the show after 20 years in May.

© Shutterstock Holly and Phillip in 2019

Holly, who continued to present the show alongside the likes of Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle, addressed Phillip's affair scandal upon her return to the silver screen.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby address Phillip Schofield controversy following This Morning return

In her emotional address, she said: "You, me and everyone here put our trust in someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

"That is a lot to process. It's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being of everyone.

"I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart, thank you for all of your kind messages."