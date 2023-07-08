Holly Willoughby mourns loss of mother-in-law in heartbreaking post

Holly Willoughby has announced the death of her mother-in-law. Confirming the news in a heartbreaking post on Instagram, the This Morning presenter shared a photo alongside her husband Dan's mother, Sandra.

The caption read: "Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself… Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister… Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I'm married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you."

Following Holly's announcement, her 8.3million followers were quick to send their condolences.

"I am so terribly sorry to hear of Sandra's passing. I had such a memorable conversation with her. She exuded wisdom kindness and warmth. Sending love to you Dan and the whole family," replied Holly's This Morning co-star, Vanessa Feltz.

Holly's colleague Craig Doyle also responded, writing: "I am so sorry for your loss Holly. Condolences to Dan and all the family."

© Getty Holly with her husband Dan Baldwin

Holly, 42, has been married to her husband Dan Baldwin since 2007. Together they share three children – Sons Harry and Chester, and daughter Belle.