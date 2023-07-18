Gigi Hadid breaks silence following arrest, court appearance during Cayman Islands trip with friends

The Next in Fashion host was arrested upon arrival on July 10 by customs officials

The start to Gigi Hadid's latest summer vacation wasn't exactly smooth sailing, as she had to spend her first days in court instead of on the beach.

The model was traveling via private plane to the Cayman Islands with a friend earlier this week, when she was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport upon arrival.

Per local outlet Cayman Marl Road, she and her friend were detained after customs officials found "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" in their luggage.

WATCH: Gigi Hadid films inside quirky bathroom

MORE: Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski made us want this affordable summer bag

They were subsequently arrested on "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," and taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, though they were released on bail.

The incident, which Gigi's reps have confirmed, occurred on July 10. In a statement to E! News, her team said: "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license."

MORE: Gigi Hadid's best street style moments

On July 12, both Gigi and her friend were formally charged during a court appearance, during which they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000, according to Cayman Marl Road, though no conviction was recorded.

Fortunately, the two are not facing any charges, and her reps further told E!: "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Gigi has since been focusing on her time at the beach, and shortly after the brief brush with authorities, she shared several beachside snapshots to her Instagram over the weekend.

On Tuesday, July 18, as news of her arrest and subsequent release broke, she reposted a photo originally posted by friend Alana O'Herlihy on her Instagram Stories, where she is pictured alongside Alana and longtime friend Leah McCarthy in a bikini-clad mirror selfie.