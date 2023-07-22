How Daniel Radcliffe will be having an extra special birthday this year

Daniel Radcliffe will be marking a major celebration on Sunday as the Harry Potter star turns 34 and this birthday is incredibly special for the actor as it will be his first since becoming a father.

Daniel and his long-term partner welcomed their son back in April, although they chose not to share the news publicly at the time. Photos were shared on the MailOnline as he walked while pushing a stroller with his girlfriend, and a spokesperson for the couple told HELLO!: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child."

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe opens up about love life

News of Erin's pregnancy was confirmed in March after the actress was pictured with a baby bump as the pair stepped out in New York City. Daniel has been in a relationship with Erin since 2013 after they met on the set of Allen Ginsberg biopic Kill Your Darlings. The pair played love interests in the film, and it appears their chemistry was even stronger off screen.

The couple have mostly kept a lid on their new family, and it wasn't until July that Daniel revealed the pair had welcomed a baby boy with his partner. He gushed: "It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing – it's a real privilege also to have this time with him."

© Getty Images Daniel and Erin got together in 2013

Daniel continued: "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we're having a great time."

He also revealed whether having a child would play a role in determining what roles he would be taking in the future, and it seems like it definitely matters.

© Getty Images The pair are doting parents to their young son

"I think it certainly will," he shared. "It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year.

Although Daniel hasn't shared photos of his young son, he is candid about the tot in interviews. Speaking recently to Extra, he said that his newborn was very "cute" cheekily adding: "We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling."

Speaking about the transition into fatherhood, Daniel added: "It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest. But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."