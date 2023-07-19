Daniel Radcliffe shares rare update on 'giggling' baby son with Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe has been enjoying fatherhood ever since he secretly welcomed a baby boy with his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke in April.

The Harry Potter star, 33, has shared a rare update on his newborn and admitted that he and Erin have been fortunate because their son, whose name they have not revealed, has finally stopped "screaming". "He's very cute," Daniel said of his son in an interview with Extra before the SAG-AFTRA strike. "We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling."

Speaking about the transition into fatherhood, Daniel added: "It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest. But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."

© Getty Images Daniel and Erin have been dating since 2012

Daniel and Erin, who first started dating in 2012, revealed they had welcomed a child after photos of them pushing a stroller were published. A spokesperson for Daniel confirmed the couple's happy news in a statement to HELLO! It read: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child."

Daniel recently gushed over how quickly his little one started smiling, telling E! News: "He's smiling and that's all I need. Like, that's awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that, so I'm really happy with that."

© Getty Images Daniel and Erin welcomed a baby boy in April 2023

Praising Erin, he said: "Watching my girlfriend become a mom is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it's great. It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful."

Becoming a dad has changed Daniel's outlook on his career too. Earlier this month he admitted that he will now become more selective about his future roles so he can spend as much time with his son as possible. "I'm sure I'm going to probably, for at least a few years, become a little more selective about how much I work just because I really enjoy spending time with him and I'd like to continue doing that," he added to the publication.

© Getty Images Daniel and Erin have not shared the name of their son

"But obviously, I love my job and I'm not going to stop doing that."

Similarly, he previously told ET about taking time off work: "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we're having a great time."

He continued: "It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year."