Daniel Radcliffe reveals newborn son's latest milestones: 'It's a crazy thing'

Daniel Radcliffe is making the best out of his life as a new father to his son with girlfriend Erin Darke while juggling his acting career and promoting the upcoming season of TBS' Miracle Workers.

Speaking with E! News, the English star, 33, opened up about the balance and developing more of a keen eye for upcoming roles if it means being away from his son.

"I'm sure I'm going to probably, for at least a few years, become a little more selective about how much I work just because I really enjoy spending time with him and I'd like to continue doing that," he said.

VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe opens up about his romantic life

"But obviously, I love my job and I'm not going to stop doing that."

He gushed about the different milestones his little one was already checking off, saying: "He's smiling and that's all I need. Like, that's awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that, so I'm really happy with that."

MORE: Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on role in Harry Potter TV series

The Harry Potter star also took the opportunity to praise his longtime partner Erin, 38, for her approach to motherhood.

© Getty Images Daniel and Erin are loving life as new parents

"Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it's great," he said, adding of parenthood: "It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful."

Similarly, he previously told ET about taking time off work: "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we're having a great time."

MORE: What is Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe’s net worth?

He expanded upon being more selective with his roles: "​​It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year."

© Getty Images Daniel and Erin have been together since 2012

Daniel and Erin, who have been together since 2012, secretly welcomed their son in April, which was confirmed by paparazzi shots of the pair with their newborn in a stroller.

MORE: Daniel Radcliffe offers rare glimpse of family life

A spokesperson for Daniel confirmed the couple's happy news in a statement to HELLO! this April, which read: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child." They have yet to reveal their son's name, however.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their first child this April

While speaking with Newsweek last year, the Kill Your Darlings star opened up about whether he wanted his future children to enter the world of acting and fame.

MORE: Daniel Radcliffe reveals if first child will be seen in public in personal revelation about private life

"I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets," he said. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that.

© Warner Bros The actor is the second of the main "Harry Potter" trio to become a father (after Rupert Grint)

"We enjoyed it. But still, I wouldn't want fame for my kid."