Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares tribute to 'sweetheart' during special day

Giovanni Pernice has made many strong bonds with his co-stars during his time on Strictly Come Dancing, so much so that he treated close friend Anton Du Beke to a birthday to remember.

The Italian pro shared several videos of the friends marking Anton's 57th birthday, and as you can see in the clip below, he even jokingly referred to the Strictly judge as his "sweetheart". As the pair enjoyed a small spa break, Anton prepared to head to the pool when Giovanni started the joke with him. Anton reciprocated, calling the hunk his "darling" as he sauntered off.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice shares birthday tribute to his 'sweetheart'

Other clips taken during the day showed the pair in a hotel following a shopping trip, with another one showing them going all out for the celebrations, with Anton enjoying a sparkling water with a lime cordial, while Giovanni had opted for a still water.

Anton looked incredibly stylish for his big day, wearing a turqoise jacket and a pair of shorts, and while Giovanni didn't give a glimpse at his full outfit, he could be seen in sunglasses, a black T-shirt and matching leather jacket.

© Instagram Giovanni treated his 'sweetheart' to a day to remember

Giovanni and Anton have an incredibly close bond with the pair even heading out on several nationwide tours together, including their current one, titled Him and Me. The 57-year-old will not be having his birthday off and is due on stage in Liverpool later in the day.

The pair also filmed in Giovanni's home country of Italy earlier in the year with their travel series, Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily. The show also saw Giovanni reunite with Rose Ayling-Ellis, who he lifted the Glitterball Trophy with in 2021.

© Instagram Anton was treated to a shopping trip

The programme was very well received, and Anton and Giovanni made a sweet video as they celebrated the moment the BBC travel documentary was nominated for an NTA award.

Taking to Instagram, the Giovanni posted a video of himself addressing his followers with a huge grin on his face. He commenced by saying: "Hello everyone… As you might know, I've been away for a long time. I'm back now in London and the first person I'm seeing is my other half, [who] is next to me right now."

© Ricky Vigil Anton and Giovanni are close friends

After introducing his fellow Strictly co-star, Giovanni went on to say: "Oh gosh, I've missed you… And we've been working for some exciting news," before Anton chimed in: "Some very exciting news… We have been nominated for an NTA for our show Adventures in Sicily."

Giovanni finished by adding: "Now it's down to you - you have to vote. And when I say vote, you have to vote… The vote closes on 11 June, I think… But for now, there's a link. Ciao."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni and Anton are currently on tour together

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one enthusiastic follower writing: "Voted, and I really hope you win, it was a brilliant show," while a second chimed in: "Let's vote vote vote team Gio and Anton after all their lovely adventures in Sicily," followed by a pair of red heart emojis.

A third remarked: "We need a second series," and a fourth added: "Huge congratulations on the nomination - of course [we're voting] for you."

The pair's travel show has been nominated for an NTA

The duo will find out whether they've won when the NTAs are broadcast on 5 September.