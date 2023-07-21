Janette Manrara confesses she 'can barely walk' after opening up about unbearable pregnancy symptom

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is about to become a mum!

Janette Manrara has been delighting fans with her exciting pregnancy updates but on Thursday, the It Takes Two host revealed she "can barely walk" just weeks away from welcoming her little one.

The 39-year-old made the revelation after being diagnosed with pelvic girdle pain nearly two weeks ago. Taking to her Instagram account, Janette explained she has sought further treatment after her pain escalated but reassured fans she and the baby are fine.

© Instagram Janette remained positive despite her painful symtoms

She penned: "Had some acupuncture today and hoping that will help with the back pain. Can barely walk now, but had a check-up yesterday and baby and I are doing good! More rest on the schedule today," alongside a white love heart emoji.

Despite her discomfort, Janette was glowing in the update and still put her best fashion foot forward in a stylish yet comfortable white summer dress adorned with black stars. In the post, she was bouncing up and down on a pregnancy ball which she confessed yesterday, was helping ease her "unbearable pain".

The ball was a gift from her adoring husband Aljaz Skorjanec to help her combat her painful symptoms which she revealed in a candid Instagram video you can watch below.

Janette Manrara describes unbearable pregnancy pain in candid video

After describing the extent of her pain, as always, the TV presenter remained positive by saying: "Last little bit. I've had such an amazing pregnancy so I'm just focusing on how beautiful the pregnancy has been and then this last little bit we just gotta ride through. Sending all my love team, I'll be here!" whilst bouncing up and down on the ball.

Janette first revealed her diagnosis in an honest update nearly two weeks ago. The mother-to-be explained she was majorly suffering with back pain and exhaustion before seeking the advice of her doctor, who diagnosed her with pelvic girdle pain, which affects 20 percent of pregnant women.

What is pelvic girdle pain?

According to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, "the pelvic girdle is a ring of bones around your body at the base of your spine. PGP is pain in the front and/or the back of your pelvis that can also affect other areas such as the hips or thighs."

The NHS website states that women suffering from PGP should avoid sitting or standing for long periods, going up and down stairs too often, and lifting heavy objects, such as shopping bags.

Janette's birth plan

Whilst the star is uncomfortable, she still couldn't be more excited to welcome her baby and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last month, Janette opened up about her potential birth plan, explaining she will most likely have to opt for a C-section.

"It looks like we have a bigger than average size baby, but I'm not an average size human and because of the width of my hips it's advised that I get a C-section," she explained.

© Getty The couple cannot wait to become parents

"But I feel really relaxed about it all. You really can't plan everything because there are so many variables and I'm kind of open to all the different options and scenarios.

"So, I'm not trying to lock in a certain date or procedure, because you just never really know how it's going to happen until the baby comes. And I think having that kind of openness in my thoughts has actually kept me quite calm."