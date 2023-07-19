The Strictly Come Dancing couple are expecting their baby in July

Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and her dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec are expecting their first baby this summer and we're so excited for them.

Janette, 39, has given her social media fans regular updates on her pregnancy journey with her followers now awaiting news of her little one's arrival.

Find out what Janette has said about her baby's birth below…

Janette Manrara's third trimester

Janette is looking radiant in the final stages of her pregnancy, yet despite her mum-to-be glow, the star has also experienced some tougher days while expecting.

© Nicky Johnston Janette looked stunning in her HELLO! photoshoot

Posting on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Latin and Ballroom champion shared how "rough" she was feeling – and many mums will relate.

Janette revealed: "Hi, team! Been quiet as been feeling a little rough the past two days, and so I'm listening to my body and just resting."

She added: "We are well and in the final countdown for the little one's arrival. Lots of movies, TV series, reading, and moving between the couch and bed mostly accompanied by short walks (it's all I can really do right now [laughing face emoji])."

© getty Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are expecting their first child

The previous week, Janette told fans she was taking some much-needed me time, writing: "My back pain's come back, and I've got a bit of insomnia. So I'm going to listen to my body and listen to this little thing. And just rest and be on the couch and chill."

Janette Manrara's birth plan

Speaking in her recent exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, Janette, who is a petite size six, told us about her birth plan.

“It looks like we have a bigger than average size baby, but I’m not an average size human and because of the width of my hips it’s advised that I get a C-section,” she explained.

“But I feel really relaxed about it all. You really can’t plan everything because there are so many variables and I’m kind of open to all the different options and scenarios.

"So, I’m not trying to lock in a certain date or procedure, because you just never really know how it’s going to happen until the baby comes. And I think having that kind of openness in my thoughts has actually kept me quite calm.”

© Instagram Janette shared a candid update

The couple are travelling to a London hospital a few days before her due date, although they are also registered in Cheshire as a back-up.

The dancers have revealed that they want to create a calm ambiance for the birth, telling HELLO! that they have battery powered candles and a playlist of their favourite music ready, including tracks from Frank Sinatra, Billy Joel and Disney.

“Because we’re both dancers and music is such a part of what we do, I want the baby to be born into that space of music and happiness,” Janette said.

Janette Manrara's baby shower

Ahead of her baby's birth, Janette was treated to a beautiful surprise baby shower courtesy of some of her closest friends and Strictly co-stars.

The star had a huge surprise as her mum had flown over from Miami especially for the occasion, which was organised by her friends including Katya Jones and Ashley Roberts.

"So yesterday I walked into the most beautiful surprise #BabyShower!@iamashleyroberts @katyajones & my sister @missleslymarie back home, along with an epic baby shower committee, organised the most beautiful afternoon," Janette explained.

"And the best part, they flew my mum over from Miami as a surprise! I had no idea! And @aljazskorjanec sister @laraljubic came from Slovenia as well, just for the day! I have never felt more lucky and loved!

"Thank you does not say enough how grateful I am for my amazing friends & family," Janette concluded.

The theme of the baby shower was Winnie the Pooh, and the group had pulled out all the stops with the decorations, which included a backdrop featuring an extract from one of the books, and a show-stopping balloon arch in white, yellow and gold hues.