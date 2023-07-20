Janette Manrara reveals Aljaz Skorjanec's heartwarming gesture following 'unbearable' pregnancy pain

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Janette Manrara gave fans another update on her pregnancy journey. Revealing that she's been experiencing "unbearable" back pain as she draws closer to her due date, the Strictly star, 39, praised her husband Aljaz Skorjanec for quite literally having her back.

Sharing a video of herself as she eased the pain with an exercise ball, Janette explained that as soon as her physio and doctors advised the couple to get one, Aljaz was straight on the case, and it's already working a treat! She captioned the clip: "I love you aljazskorjanec".

Choosing to remain positive, Janette told fans: "Last little bit. I've had such an amazing pregnancy so I'm just focusing on how beautiful the pregnancy has been and then this last little bit we just gotta ride through. Sending all my love team, I'll be here!"

Speaking in her recent exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, Janette, who is a petite size six, told us about her birth plan. The TV star is expected to welcome her first child in July.

© Nicky Johnston Janette has revealed her birth plan to HELLO!

"It looks like we have a bigger than average size baby, but I'm not an average size human and because of the width of my hips it's advised that I get a C-section," she explained.

"But I feel really relaxed about it all. You really can't plan everything because there are so many variables and I'm kind of open to all the different options and scenarios.

© David M. Benett Janette and Aljaz have travelled to London to be closer to their doctor as their due date approaches

"So, I'm not trying to lock in a certain date or procedure, because you just never really know how it's going to happen until the baby comes. And I think having that kind of openness in my thoughts has actually kept me quite calm."

The couple confirmed that they'll travel to a London hospital a few days before her due date, although they are also registered in Cheshire as a backup.

© Nicky Johnston Aljaz and Janette aren’t revealing the baby’s gender yet

The dancers shared that they want to create a calm ambience for the birth, telling HELLO! that they have battery-powered candles and a playlist of their favourite music ready, including tracks from Frank Sinatra, Billy Joel and Disney.

"Because we're both dancers and music is such a part of what we do, I want the baby to be born into that space of music and happiness," Janette said.

Janette and Aljaz recently confirmed that they've set off for London to be closer to their doctor. Sharing a photo from her latest photoshoot with HELLO! Janette wrote: "Left to London today for the last weeks/days of pregnancy to be near our doctor. Felt quite emotional leaving our house as I knew next time we were home, we would be 3 of us! I cannot wait to meet you. What will you be like? What will you look like? What kind of things will you be into? Such a beautiful and exciting new chapter of our lives. Not long now little one…. Not long."

Looks like the countdown is officially on for the couple!