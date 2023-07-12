Janette Manrara shows off bare bump in lacy pink pajamas ahead of due date

The It Takes Two host is just weeks away from becoming a mum!

If one thing is for sure, it's that Janette Manrara has been glowing in her pregnancy looks since announcing the news she was pregnant back in February. Now, just weeks away from her due date, the former Strictly professional showed off her bare bump in a stunning pair of lacy pajamas.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the It Takes Two host, 39, was a vision as she candidly chatted away to the camera whilst wearing the pink set showing off her fabulous hospital bag as the big day approaches. Ahead of showing fans a detailed glimpse of the contents, she lifted up her top to show her beautifully blossoming bump.

Janette Manrara shows off bare baby bump whilst packing hospital bag

She said: "Hi team, excuse my state, but belt is on," referring to her pregnancy sleeping belt, "back is ok, had another rough night's sleep but all good. Today is hospital bag day, it's time to pack it, I'm going to show you what I put in there, and if you have any other suggestions of what I could put in here, let me know, but I think I've got it covered…"

Despite her lack of sleep, Janette looked radiant in the candid update and wore her brown choppy locks down and straight, and opted for a makeup-free face showing off her flawless skin.

The star cradled her bump

The star's stunning video comes just after she opened up about her back problems during her pregnancy on Sunday. She revealed "I had an official diagnosis and it's pelvic girdle pain. Apparently, it affects 20 percent of women during pregnancy so if you felt it, you know what I'm going through."

The NHS website describes pelvic girdle pain (PGP) or symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) as "a collection of uncomfortable symptoms caused by stiffness of your pelvic joints or the joints moving unevenly at either the back or front of your pelvis."

© Instagram The star revealed she has a diagnosis for her back on Sunday

Despite suffering with her back and exhaustion at the late stages of her pregnancy, Janette previously revealed that she has been lucky with a great pregnancy, whilst talking to Alex Jones on The One Show in May.

She explained: " I feel good. We are very, very lucky, very blessed to have a great pregnancy, the baby is doing really well, so yes we are happy, so, so happy."

© Getty The couple are due to welcome their first child

The happy couple first shared the news she was expecting exclusively with HELLO! just as they relocated from their chic London flat to their dream family home in Cheshire, near their close friends, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, who are also expecting.

Gushing about the news, Aljaz exclusively told HELLO!: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. "I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."