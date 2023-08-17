Women's World Cup: How much do the Lionesses get paid?

The Lionesses are up against Spain in the hotly anticipated final

The Lionesses stormed to victory on Wednesday when they defeated Australia 3-1 in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final.

Football fans across the nation are throwing their support behind the extraordinary team as they prepare to make history Down Under.

WATCH: William visits St George’s Park to wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Women’s World Cup

As Sarina Wiegman and her team gear up for the hotly anticipated final, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at the Lionesses salaries. Keep scrolling to discover just how much the likes of Lucy Bronze, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo earn...

How much do the Lionesses get paid?

The Football Association compensates players on both England teams equally for representing their country (a reported £2,000 per game). A statement read: "The FA pays its women's players exactly the same as their male counterparts for representing England, both in terms of match fees and match bonuses.

© Getty The Lionesses have made it through to the Women's World Cup final

"This parity has been in place since January 2020."

Aside from playing for the Lionesses, the professional footballers also play in the Women's Super League (WSL). According to a study conducted by the BBC in 2022, the average WSL player earns £47,000 a year – which equates to £900 a week.

© Getty Rachel Daly and Millie Bright share a close bond

For context, their male counterparts typically rake in £60,000 per week. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is in a league of his own. The global football star, who joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in 2022, earns £3.6 million per year which equates to a whopping £21,400 per hour…

How much could the Lionesses get paid for winning the World Cup?

FIFA have significantly increased their prize fund over the past few years. This year's prize money is thought to be a staggering £88.5 million, which is three times the 2019 prize fund amount.

© Getty The Lionesses celebrating their semi-final win

Whilst FIFA used to hand over the prize money to associations such as England's The Football Association, each squad member will now receive a set amount depending on how far their team progresses in the World Cup.

And if the Lionesses manage to lift the coveted trophy, they will each take home a cool £213,000. Not too shabby.

© Getty The Lionesses taking a cheeky selfie with Prince William

Beyond this, each team member will be awarded £10,000 which their families can use towards travel costs.

Whilst the England squad received a bonus for their impressive EUROs win, the FA has said that the Lionesses will not receive a bonus if they win the World Cup owing to a new pay-structure which means the FA is already set to lose money on the tournament.

© Getty Prince William is an avid supporter of the Lionesses

Lucy Bronze described the situation as "frustrating." Speaking to reporters at the Sunshine Coast Stadium, she went on to say: "As a team we've always been pushing in the background, it's only been recently that it's been made more public and people are more aware of it, but it's something we've always had to do as players.

© Getty The players will not receive a bonus if they win

"Someone like Steph Houghton, previously, is someone who did a lot of work behind the scenes that probably wasn't reported on and people didn't know as much about.

"I think we're in a similar situation now, and I think the point of the players, and everyone involved in women's football, is about taking it to the next level and pushing the ceiling, not wanting to have a ceiling put on our game, and making sure we leave the game in a better place than what we found it."