Lionesses training kit: Where to buy the Women's football kit

Inspiring football fans everywhere, the Lionesses have been crowned the 2022 champions at the Women's Euros and we couldn't be prouder.

The team defeated Germany 2-1, marking the end of a 56-year wait – meaning it's the first time ever that the team has brought home a major trophy since 1966.

Looking to shop the Lioness's iconic training kit? Nike, UEFA and more are selling the women's team's home and away kits online, and they're already flying off of the shelves! Grab your favourite football shirts and shorts while you can.

Lionesses training kit for women

England Home Stadium Shorts, £37.95, England Store

England Women's Football Shirt, £74.95, Nike

England Women's Football Shorts, £37.95, Nike

England Anthem Jacket With Geometric Print, £74.95, England Store

England Away Russo Stadium Shirt, £89.95, UEFA

Lionesses training kit for kids

Kids Football Shirt, £99.95, Nike

