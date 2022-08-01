Lionesses training kit: Where to buy the Women's football kit

Megan Bull
Want a Lionesses training kit after watching the women's football team win at the Women's Euros 2022? All the details on how to shop the Lionesses England team's football kit from Nike.
Inspiring football fans everywhere, the Lionesses have been crowned the 2022 champions at the Women's Euros and we couldn't be prouder.
The team defeated Germany 2-1, marking the end of a 56-year wait – meaning it's the first time ever that the team has brought home a major trophy since 1966.
Looking to shop the Lioness's iconic training kit? Nike, UEFA and more are selling the women's team's home and away kits online, and they're already flying off of the shelves! Grab your favourite football shirts and shorts while you can.
Lionesses training kit for women
England Home Stadium Shorts, £37.95, England Store
England Women's Football Shirt, £74.95, Nike
England Women's Football Shorts, £37.95, Nike
England Anthem Jacket With Geometric Print, £74.95, England Store
England Away Russo Stadium Shirt, £89.95, UEFA
Lionesses training kit for kids
Kids Football Shirt, £99.95, Nike
