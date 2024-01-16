Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother, tearfully ends football season with possible retirement

Jason Kelce may have just played his last ever game of professional football, after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL star, widely considered to be one of the league's best centers, capped off the 2023-24 football season after a difficult 32-9 wild card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the six-time All-Pro, 36, has yet to release a personal statement announcing the retirement news, both ESPN and NFL Network report he was emotional after the game, and brought up his retirement to his teammates.

WATCH: Jason Kelce comments on romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

After the game, Jason declined to be interviewed by reporters in the locker room, and was described by an ESPN broadcaster as "a man filled with emotion," while his wife Kylie Kelce also tearfully looked out onto the field.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had nothing but praise for Jason when speaking about potentially losing his center, and per ESPN, said: "I love him," adding: "He's special and I love him. He's one of the most special guys I've been around. He's always got a place here."

Though Jason played the entirety of his football career with the Eagles, he briefly became a free agent last year when his contract expired after the Eagles lost the Super Bowl to his brother Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs, and played this season under a one-year contract.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also commended his teammate's lasting impact after the game, declaring: "He's a legend in the city – really in the league."

MORE: Jason Kelce shares rare details of marriage with wife Kylie as he receives Sexiest Man Alive title

MORE: Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie shares what holidays with husband Jason and Kelce family will really be like this year

In his 13-year career, Jason made it to the Super Bowl twice – the Eagles won their first ever Super Bowl in 2018, defeating the New England Patriots – and is only one of five centers in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections; the other four, Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermontti Dawson and Jim Ringo, are part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which Jason is expected to eventually join.

© Getty Jason celebrating his, and the Eagles', first Super Bowl win in 2018

Further speaking on his teammate's impressive career, Jalen added: "I don't want to do a disservice to him and the things he's been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now didn't come easy."

MORE: Travis and Jason Kelce's dad Ed reveals health condition

He also revealed: "It's been a long, long time coming for him, and every year since I've been here it's been, 'Are you going to come back?'" about the potential of Jason's retirement.

© Getty The NFL center shared an emotional hug with his coach

Though Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson hailed him as "one of the best to ever play the game" over his 13-year career, Jason proved to be especially popular during his last two seasons.

Him and his brother Jason – and even their mom Donna Kelce – became increasingly popular as a duo after they faced off in last year's Super Bowl, and frequently go viral over moments from their successful podcast, New Heights, plus, Jason was also included in People's Sexiest Men of the Year list in 2023.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.