Naga Munchetty breaks down in tears announcing sad death of beloved BBC colleague George Alagiah

Naga Munchetty broke down in tears while reporting on the sad death of her beloved BBC colleague and friend, George Alagiah.

George, who presented the BBC News at Six for twenty years, passed away on Monday after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014.

Naga was hosting her mid-morning show on BBC Radio 5 Live when the news broke and she was moved to tears whilst discussing her personal relationship with the late journalist.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock George Alagiah has died aged 67

"You would have heard just at the start of this hour, that I brought you the very sad news that our beloved colleague, George Alagiah, established BBC news reporter and correspondent," she began.

"A presenter who, whenever he delivered the news you knew you were in safe hands. He was a voice we trusted and someone I can personally say I loved. He supported me greatly..." she said, pausing as her voice began to tremble, before finishing her sentence: "Throughout my career. He's died at the age of 67."

© Getty Naga spoke about her friendship with George

Apologising for becoming upset, the BBC Breakfast presenter continued: "He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014 and apologies for the emotion in my voice but I do think this will be reflected in our newsroom and our thoughts, of course, primarily go out to those who loved him dearly and his family."

Naga and George were clearly good friends, and the 48-year-old even shared her support for George back in 2018 after he tweeted about his chemotherapy treatment. He wrote at the time: "As I prepare for my 24th infusion of chemo next week, delighted to hear that bowel cancer screening will be available at age 50 in England. About time. It will save lives and hopefully mean fewer patients have to go through the kind of treatment I've had."

© Jeff Overs George Alagiah presented the BBC Six O'Clock News for 20 years

Naga replied to her colleague, tweeting: "Keep fighting George. Sending much love. Xx."

George passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and loved ones. His agent, Mary Greenham, released a statement that read: "George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today.

"George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public. He simply was a wonderful human being. My thoughts are with Fran, the boys and his wider family."

© Francesco Guidicini/Shutterstock George won various awards for his reporting for the BBC

The BBC's Director-General, Tim Davie, also shared a statement. "Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time," he said.

"George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly."

© BBC George was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014

He continued: "He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously."

George was a staple on our screens having worked for the BBC for over 30 years. He joined the broadcaster in 1989 as a foreign affairs correspondent before eventually becoming one of the main presenters on BBC News at Six in 2003.