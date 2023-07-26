Sinead O'Connor dies at 56 - just months after death of son Shane

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has passed away at the age of 56, it was announced on Wednesday. The singer passed away a year after her son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland in January 2022.

The iconic singer is survived by her three remaining children, Jake, Brigidine and Yeshua. No announcement has been made about Sinead's cause of death.

The singer shot to fame in 1987 with the release of her first album, The Lion and the Cobra, and its lead single Mandinka, which made her incredibly popular across the pond in the United States. More hits followed including her most famous song, Nothing Compares 2 U, which was named as the number one world single back in 1990.

