Who was the Obamas’ personal chef Tafari Campbell?

Tafari Campbell, a highly respected culinary figure who served as a White House sous chef before becoming the personal chef for the Obama family, is being mourned following a tragic paddleboarding accident near the Obama's Katama estate on Martha's Vineyard.

Tafari, who was 45, has left an indelible mark on those who knew him, especially former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Obamas expressed their heartfelt condolences in a joint statement released on Monday. "Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man," they shared.

© Instagram Tafari's wife

Tafari’s family

A bit about Tafari Campbell's life paints a picture of a man committed to his craft, his family, and those he served. Born in Dumfries, Virginia, Tafari was happily married to Sherise for over 20 years. Together, they raised twin sons, Xavier and Savin.

His wife Sherise, owner of a baking and catering company called Sweet Sage, shared her grief on Instagram, writing, "My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband."

Tafari Campbell, Obama's personal chef

Tafari’s career

Tafari first met the Obamas while serving as a sous chef at the White House. The Obamas fondly recalled him in their statement, highlighting his passion for food and his ability to use it as a bridge to bring people together.

The couple's admiration for Tafari's kind personality and warmth led them to ask him to remain as their personal chef even after leaving the White House. "In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter," they said.

© Photo: Instagram The Obamas loved Tafari's food

Tafari’s hobbies

Tafari often used Instagram as a platform to share his culinary creations, some of which featured ingredients from Michelle Obama's South Lawn garden. He was also part of the team that brewed White House honey ale beer.

In 2012, the White House released a video showcasing Tafari and then-assistant chef Sam Kass demonstrating the beer-making process.

In his Instagram posts, Tafari was often seen gracefully swimming laps, a part of his 'endurance' training.

One video was even labeled with the hashtag #survivalskills, which makes his tragic death in the waters of Edgartown Great Pond, Massachusetts, all the more perplexing.

How did Tafari die?

Tragically, Tafari's life was cut short when he failed to resurface after falling into the water while paddleboarding. Despite a frantic search initiated after a 911 call, Tafari was not found until divers recovered his body the following morning.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed his death, noting that the Obamas were not present at the residence at the time of the accident.