Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor tragically passed away aged 56 on Wednesday night, survived by her three remaining children, Jake, Brigidine and Yeshua. Her cause of death is unknown.

Sinéad famously covered Prince's song Nothing Compares 2 U in 1990 and was known for her beautiful voice and activism.

The star had a long history of mental health struggles and in 2022 she sadly lost her son Shane, aged 17, who she shared with musician Donal Lunny.

WATCH: Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

Her family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

What happened to Sinéad O'Connor's son Shane?

Shane O'Connor, who was from Newbridge, County Kildare, went missing on Thursday 6 January 2022, and was last seen on the Friday morning in the Tallaght, Dublin 24 area.

Sinéad posted appeals for his welfare on social media, telling her son: "Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.

“My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital."

Tragically, the Gardai (Irish police) subsequently confirmed the death of Shane.

"Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down," said a spokesperson.

Sinéad shared the sad news on Twitter, writing: "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

© Alamy Sinead O'Connor with sons Shane and Yeshua

Sinéad's moving comments about son Shane

The late singer had previously revealed her special bond with Shane, telling PEOPLE in 2021: "He just loves his mommy since the day he was born."

In her 2021 memoir, Rememberings, Sinéad wrote: "He is the child who is most like me, I believe, to look at and by his nature— although he is of course the version of me with logic and reason."

In the book, the singer revealed that Shane was "declared a genius" at the young age of eight and said he was a "very spiritualised" boy.

© Facebook Sinead with her son Shane

Sinéad's struggle losing son Shane

Losing her teenage son was heartbreaking for Sinéad, and in the days before her own death, she explained her devastation in a now-deleted tweet.

On 17 July she posted: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

Rest in peace Sinéad and Shane O'Connor.