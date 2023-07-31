Strictly's Amy Dowden shares emotional health update after second cancer diagnosis

Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared an incredibly candid health update following her heartbreaking second cancer diagnosis.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the Caerphilly-born dancer, 32, posted a pre-surgery mirror selfie whilst dressed in her hospital gown. Although Amy was pictured wearing a surgical face mask, the star's nervous disposition was clear to see.

WATCH: Amy Dowden opens up about hopes of becoming a mum

In her caption, Amy penned: "Really not looking forward to this! Another scar, this one only an inch long, but will always remind me and will always be visible [teary face emoji]."

Elsewhere on her Instagram Stories, the blonde beauty shared an upbeat selfie with her close friend, Jenny. Amy was pictured flashing a positive thumbs-up, whilst her female pal watched on proudly.

© Instagram The dancer shared a candid glimpse inside her journey

"My fellow [pink ribbon] sister here for support @jenny.markey," Amy wrote in her caption.

The professional dancer's teary update comes after she recently revealed that she'll no longer be able to dance with a celebrity partner on this year's Strictly competition as a result of her ongoing cancer battle.

© Instagram Amy was joined by her friend

During an Instagram Live with breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!, Amy explained how she now needs chemotherapy after more tumours were discovered following her recent mastectomy.

"I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment," she explained.

"But then, after my MRI, they found another tumour so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours."

She went on to say: "They found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo – for me that was a massive blow… This year, it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly, but I'm in such regular contact with the team – the BBC have just been utterly incredible."

Despite the small setback, Amy delighted Strictly fans earlier this month when she surprised her Strictly co-stars ahead of the upcoming series.

In a heartwarming photo shared to Instagram, Amy was pictured smiling from ear to ear as she enjoyed a wholesome reunion with her fellow professional dancers.

© Instagram Amy surprised her fellow Strictly co-stars

"I surprised the gang! Just what I needed! Seeing the @bbcstrictly family! Going to be an amazing series and I can't wait to watch you all shine and be with you all when I can! #strictlyfamily #justwhatineeded #keepdancing," Amy noted in her caption.

Her followers inundated the comments section with heartfelt messages. "Will miss watching you but can't wait to see you back on the dancefloor before you know it," noted one, while another gushed: "Oh I love this so much!! so glad you got to surprise the gang."

© Getty Amy and Ben exchanged vows in 2022

Janette Manrara wrote: "What an amazing gang!!" and a fourth fan encouragingly added: "You're such a superwoman and a trouper!"

Amy exclusively told HELLO! about her diagnosis back in May. Opening up, she told us how she discovered a lump on her breast, just days before she went on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones.

"I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," Amy told us. "But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."