Strictly's Amy Dowden praised by fans after sharing exciting plans amid second cancer diagnosis

The dancer opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in May

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has been inundated with praise from fans after it was revealed that she will be taking part in the CoppaTrek! next year, which is organised by the breast cancer charity, CoppaFeel!

The announcement was made by trek captain, Giovanna Fletcher, who took to Instagram on Monday night after catching up with the dancer at her home in Middlesex.

WATCH: Amy Dowden opens up about hopes of becoming a mum

The pair became friends when Amy was partnered with Giovanna's husband, McFly frontman Tom Fletcher, in the 19th series of the show back in 2021.

Sharing a series of selfies that showed the trio hugging and smiling, Giovanna wrote in the caption: "Got home from a night away and had a cheeky visit from this total beauty. It's always a pleasure to be in @amy_dowden's company and hear her infectious laughter. So much to catch up on and love to share.

© @mrsgifletcher/Instagram Amy will be joining Giovanna on the CoppaTrek! next year

"Incredibly proud of her and the fact she’s already planning on joining me on a @coppafeelpeople trek next year. We love you, Amy. Sending strength for this next chapter."

READ: 5 inspiring quotes from celebrities about breast cancer

The annual trek sees Giovanna and various other famous faces cover approximately 100km on a "life-changing" journey to raise money for the charity.

Amy was quick to share the post on her Instagram Stories and her fans soon inundated the comments section with messages of support for the 32-year-old.

© @mrsgifletcher/Instagram Amy became close with Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna when she was partnered with the musician on Strictly in 2021

One person wrote: "Yes. Love this. Amy would be amazing on a trek," while another added: "Sending all the love to Amy- if anyone can beat this- she can! She's amazing!"

The announcement comes just days after Amy, who is currently battling breast cancer, revealed a second cancer diagnosis.

During an Instagram Live with breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel! on Friday, the Caerphilly-born TV star, explained how she now needed chemotherapy after more tumours were discovered following her recent mastectomy.

© MelMedia Amy shared her cancer diagnosis in May

MORE: Amy Dowden surprises Strictly professionals after announcing second cancer diagnosis

READ: Strictly's Amy Dowden asks fans for help following brave cancer update

"I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment," she began.

"But then, after my MRI, they found another tumour so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours."

© Getty Amy and Ben married in 2022

The dancer went on to say that she will not be competing in this year's series of Strictly following the new diagnosis. "They found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo – for me that was a massive blow," she said.

"This year, it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly, but I'm in such regular contact with the team – the BBC have just been utterly incredible."

Amy first opened up about her diagnosis in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in May this year. She explained that she'd discovered a hard lump on her right breast just before embarking on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones.

© Instagram Amy has been praised by fans for opening up about her diagnosis

"I was in shock; I checked again," she recalled. "I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it."

She went on: "My doctor explained to me that there are three grades, and three is the most aggressive, but they feel like they've caught mine early and to not be too alarmed because grade 3 would be expected in somebody of my age."