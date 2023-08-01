Amy Dowden inundated with messages after sharing candid post-surgery photos amid chemo treatment

Strictly star Amy Dowden has been incredibly transparent about her breast cancer battle, and on Monday, the Welsh dancer shared a new post-surgery update.

Taking to Instagram, Amy, 32, bravely posted a carousel of hospital photos in a bid to raise awareness. She opted to share a candid photo of her arm prepped for surgery, followed by a series of intimate snaps giving centre stage to her new scars.

WATCH: Amy Dowden opens up about hopes of becoming a mum

Despite the painful-looking procedure, Amy appeared in high spirits and even managed to flash a brave smile as she progressed with her chemotherapy treatment.

Amy, who shared her cancer diagnosis back in May, noted in her caption: "I've decided I want to share my chemo journey to help raise awareness, hopefully get others checking and for understanding what we go through."

© Instagram The Strictly Come Dancing pro appeared upbeat

She continued: "Port fitted! Wasn't looking forward to it. Wasn't easy… my veins! Feeling tender, bruised and sore but the port will help massively over the next few weeks and allow me to dance when I feel well enough."

The Caerphilly-born dancer finished by adding: "A port sits under the skin and the tube goes along my vein to the heart giving safe access for chemo (I believe, I'm no Dr!). Rrrrrrright that's [tick emoji] done! Ps don't swipe to the last slide if squeamish!"

© Instagram The professional dancer shared a sweet message

Amy's followers were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "So much love Amy! The port became a superpower button for me where the super medicine went in and zapped the cancer away. Sending you huge love," while fellow Strictly star Motsi Mabuse penned: "Thinking of you. Sending love and I am very sure you are inspiring and giving courage to everyone."

© Instagram Amy posted a slew of candid hospital photos

A third noted: "Sending love and light and many hugs," and a fourth added: "Sending you so much love, your port will become your best friend."

This isn't the first time Amy has spoken so frankly about her breast cancer battle. Back in July, the ballroom pro took part in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session where she shared a glimpse inside her mental wellbeing.

© Getty The star backstage at Utilita Arena Birmingham on January 20, 2022

When quizzed: "How are you?", Amy responded with an upbeat selfie alongside the words: "I'm up and down, but so grateful for those around me. I'll never ever be able to thank enough. Still waiting to be able to drive and dance (next week [praying hands emoji])."

© Instagram Amy shared her breast cancer diagnosis in May

She continued: "I've got so many amazing people around me who every day when I've not been working have [taken] me for breakfast, a walk, to the studio, hospital [appointments], had me stay at theirs for a change of scenery… You name it.

"As I'm someone who needs to keep going and those people know who they are and I'm not sure I'd be as positive as I am now without them. They have been my recovery medicine and it's so important to have people around you can talk to and help you escape reality."

© Getty Lovebirds Amy and Ben tied the knot in 2022

Amy discovered a lump in her right breast the day before she and her husband Ben flew to the Maldives for their belated honeymoon in April. After seeking medical advice, she was later diagnosed with grade three breast cancer.