Tom Brady announces huge 'family' news no one was expecting: 'Couldn't be more excited'

Tom Brady made a very surprising "family" announcement on Thursday morning that he "couldn't be more excited" about.

The retired NFL quarterback will soon be spending time away from home after he took to Instagram to share an unexpected video in which he announced a major move that could see him temporarily relocate to England for his "Blues family". See his announcement in the clip below.

Captioning the video, Tom penned: "HERE WE GO! Couldn't be more excited to be part of the Blues family. This is a city and club on the rise and I can't wait to experience the St. Andrew's atmosphere for myself. #KeepRightOn @bcfc."

His followers appeared surprised by the news but were quick to comment on the seven-time Super Bowl champion's decision to join another football franchise. "Well well well what do we have here… Excited about this, happy for you, wishing Birmingham all the best and hope to see you in the [Premiere League] real soon."

A second said: "Yes!!! Why am I so happy that Americans are coming to the UK." A third said: "I support you no matter what the hell you do. Let’s go blue soccer team." A fourth wrote: "No way!!!!! Welcome Tom Brady!!!!!!! The blues too looks great on you!!!!"

© Instagram Tom Brady no doubt has the support of his children for his new role

Tom won't be playing soccer for Birmingham City. Instead, he has become a minority owner of the Championship team after he "entered a partnership" with Blues' new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC. He will also be chairman of a new advisory board at their home ground, St Andrew's.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world-class," Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner said in a statement. "Tom is both investing [as well as] committing his time and extensive expertise. As chair of the advisory board, Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men's, women's, and academy teams are going to benefit from [his] knowledge."

© Getty Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion

He added: "The goal that Tom has committed to is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.

"A commitment to Blues fans was made on May 8, 2023, to add experts from the world of sport and football to the team, putting in place the building blocks for future success. With Garry Cook as CEO, Hope Powell as women's technical director, and now Tom Brady we are off to a fast start. Success does not come overnight. It takes time. But when you have great leaders in place everything becomes possible."

© Getty Images Tom Brady is now a minority owner of Birmingham City Football Club

Brady also released a statement, in which he said: "Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion, and to be part of the Blues is a real honor for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management, and players to make our Second City club second to none."

© Instagram Tom Brady 'has a lot to learn' about English football, but he knows 'a few things about winning'

He added: "I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

