Tom Brady's $17m post-divorce Miami bachelor pad looks like a resort – see inside

Tom Brady has quite the oasis to call home as he adjusts to both a post-NFL retirement life and single life.

The former New England Patriots quarterback, a California native who spent over two decades living in Massachusetts, first returned to warmer climates for his three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then, following both his retirement (the second and final) and his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, both have settled into their own impressive homes in Miami, and the former athlete has just given a glimpse of his.

On Sunday, Tom took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse on Stories of his very relaxing weekend, which was spent in his resort-like home.

The serene photo captures his envy-inducing backyard, which features a covered veranda with plush neutral furniture, from which extends a stunning pool surrounded by perfectly manicured turf and hedges, palm trees, and a long line of pool loungers.

"Home is where the heart is," Tom wrote over the photo, alongside a string of red heart emojis.

© Instagram Tom lives in the exclusive Indian Creek community

The lavish property pictured appears to be the $17 million home Tom bought with Gisele back in 2020 near Miami Beach.

The residence sits on Indian Creek village, a man-made island turned gated community that spans 300 acres; it features around 40 residential homes, and is known for both its exclusivity and intense security. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as Julio Iglesias are among the various other notable residents of the uber-wealthy community often dubbed a "Billionaire Bunker."

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Gisele on the other hand lives in Southwest Ranches

As for Gisele, late last year she purchased a $9.1 million horse ranch turned luxury mansion in the Southwest Ranches community, another posh Florida enclave further inland, close to an hour drive away from Tom's.

The expansive property boasts 7.5 acres, and features a soccer pitch, two equestrian rings, farming grounds, a large sports court, and more.

© Instagram Tom with kids Vivian and Ben

Tom and Gisele announced their divorce in October of 2022, after months of speculation indicating they had hit a rough patch in their 13-year marriage.

The former pair tied the knot in 2009, and share kids Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, plus Tom shares son Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan.

