Gisele Bundchen details incredibly strict post-divorce routine following Tom Brady split

In an insightful conversation with WSJ. Magazine, Gisele Bündchen delved into the profound changes her life has undergone since her separation from Tom Brady in 2022, ending a marriage that spanned over a decade.

At 43, Gisele's world is unmistakably different, especially in how she juggles her role as a mother to Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with her personal and professional life.

The supermodel shared, "Life is a little different" post-divorce, highlighting the shift in her daily rhythm as she navigates the complexities of shared custody.

"I have my kids sometimes, and sometimes I don't. There's a different ritual when I'm with them and when I'm not," Gisele noted.

She candidly spoke about the challenges of aligning her schedule with her children's, emphasizing how it demands flexibility and patience.

To maintain her well-being, Gisele sticks to a disciplined routine, retiring at 10 p.m. and embracing meditation by 5 a.m., accompanied by a glass of lukewarm water with lemon and Celtic salt to kickstart her day.

Gisele's mornings are not just about self-care but also include stretching and attending to her beloved German Shepherd, ensuring she starts her day grounded and centered.

When probed about her relentless optimism, the Brazilian icon underscored the importance of gratitude in her life. "To live in a state of gratitude is like a protection in your life," she reflected.

Gisele views life's hurdles as opportunities for growth, expressing that the most significant challenges she faced have unveiled her strength and resilience.

The conversation also touched on Gisele's dietary preferences, particularly her stance against white sugar, which she labels as poison.

Instead, she advocates for natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, and dates, demonstrating her commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

As Gisele anticipates the launch of her cookbook, Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul, she humbly admits to not being a chef but focuses on crafting easy and nutritious meals.

The cookbook promises an array of healthy options, from gluten-free vegetable pizzas and pesto chicken lettuce wraps to nut and seed bread, catering to those with limited time but a desire to eat well.

Reflecting on her illustrious nearly three-decade-long career, Gisele reminisced about a pivotal moment that shaped her early days in the fashion industry.

At 13, moving to São Paulo marked the beginning of her journey, a transition from a small village to the bustling city, which was not without its trials. She recounted losing her wallet upon arrival and the choice she faced—to retreat or persevere.

Gisele chose the latter, a decision that fortified her for the challenges and mistreatment she would later encounter in the modeling world.

"Not everyone was kind, let’s put it that way. But I got some calluses from that first experience, it gave me a lot of strength for what was to come," she concluded.

