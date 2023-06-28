Tom Brady mourns sudden death of former NFL teammate Ryan Mallett: 'We lost a great man'

Tom Brady has paid tribute to his former New England Patriots teammate, Ryan Mallet, who died in a drowning accident in Florida on Tuesday. He was 35.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of him and former NFL quarterback Mallett, who was back-up to Tom at the Patriots between 2011 and 2013.

"We lost a great man. Thank you for you everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight," he penned.

Mallett, who played for the Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens, was among a group of people who had been struggling to make their way back to shore while out swimming in the coastal town of Destin, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency services were called but Mallett was not breathing when he was pulled out of the water by lifeguards and "lifesaving measures were not successful".

A statement from the Sheriff's Office read: "The victim is identified as 35-year-old Ryan Mallett of Arkansas. We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones in his tragic passing."

Many in the football community honored Mallett upon hearing the news of his passing, including his former teams. The Patriots wrote on Twitter: "The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates, and all who are mourning his loss."

Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick added: "I am extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched."

The Baltimore Ravens said: "Ryan was a tremendous person and a loyal team-mate. He had an infectious personality, and throughout his time as a Raven, Ryan's charisma and joy for being around the team were consistently on display."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh added: "Ryan was a part of us. I will always remember the love he had for his teammates and for making the most of and enjoying every football day while here."

Former Houston Texans teammate, JJ Watt tweeted: "Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother." An NFL spokesman said: "The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Mallett finished playing in the NFL in 2017 and last year he became the head coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas. "It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett," a White Hall School District spokesman said.

"Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

A University of Arkansas spokesman said: "We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match.

"He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family."

Mallett started his career at the University of Michigan in 2007 before transferring to the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2008, spending two years as the starting QB and winning the Liberty Bowl in 2009.

He was drafted in the third round by the Patriots in 2011. He featured in four games before being traded to the Houston Texans in 2014. He later signed for the Baltimore Ravens as a backup until 2017. In 21 career games in the NFL, Mallett threw for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns.