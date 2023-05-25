Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship timeline

Rihanna took the world by surprise during her 2023 Super Bowl half-time performance when she revealed that she and her partner A$AP Rocky were expecting their second child. After the pair welcomed their first child in May 2022, the Oceans 8 star's reveal went down in history as yet another internet breaking celebrity baby announcement.

So, as fans in their droves continue to fall for the rapper and the 'We Found Love' star's family life, join HELLO! as we look at the story behind their relationship – from when they first met to all the latest updates on their second baby.

© Getty Images The couple attend the 2023 Met Gala

How did Rihanna meet A$AP Rocky?

It is unknown exactly when the 'Umbrella' star and rapper first met. However, seeing as the duo collaborated on a remix of Rihanna's song 'Cockiness (Love It)', we can assume it was around then that they became friends.

© Getty Images A$AP Rocky and Rihanna performing at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards

A$AP was asked to contribute a verse for the re-recording, and later he appeared on stage with the Fenty beauty owner at the MTV VMAs in order to perform the song. Many noted the two had great chemistry that evening, but it was years before they were linked together as anything more than friends.

In 2013, the rapper performed as an opening act for Rihanna's world tour, and then later Rihanna starred in the music video for his track 'Fashion Killa' – in which they portrayed a couple. However, information about when the pair started dating is hard to come by. In 2018 the couple appeared at several events together, including Paris Fashion Week. Then in 2019, the two again appeared as a pair for the British Fashion Awards.

© Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Paris Fashion week in 2018

By now, the musical pair had successfully courted quite a lot of attention, and speculation about whether or not they were an item began to grow. While it turned out Rihanna was dating billionaire Hassan Jameel around this time, they split in early 2020. By November, People had confirmed that the 35-year-old was now at last in a relationship with her long-time friend Rakim Mayers (A$AP).

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky engaged?

No, as far as we know, the A-list couple are not engaged. Despite their close relationship plus a music video which seemed to hint a wedding was on the cards for the couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem to be content remaining as just boyfriend and girlfriend for the time being.

© Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attending The Fashion Awards 2019 before they were dating

During the beginning of their courtship in 2020, neither Rihanna nor A$AP went public with their romance on social media. Despite the fact that they were seen out and about on dates and even on holiday in Rihanna's birthplace Barbados at the end of the year, it was only in mid-2021 that the couple officially confirmed that they were an item.

During an interview with GQ in May 2021, A$AP happily opened up about his relationship with the 'Work' singer. Referring to her as "the love of my life" and his "lady", he also said: "She's the One" elaborating: "I think when you know, you know." In September 2021, Rihanna and her beau made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala following around a year and a half of dating.

How long have A$AP Rocky and Rihanna been together?

Rihanna and the 'L$D' singer have been dating for around three years – but because we don't know exactly when the couple began dating, we also don't know exactly when they celebrate their anniversary either. Since their Met Gala red carpet debut, the couple have made several more appearances in public together.

© Getty Images The musical pair attend an event celebrating Rihanna's Fenty beauty brand

In January and February 2022, the singers enjoyed attending two of Rihanna's brand Fenty's events – the first a Fenty Beauty Universe celebration in LA, the second a Savage x Fenty store opening (also in LA). However, 2022 also brought some strife for the pair when the rapper was arrested for a potential assault with a deadly weapon in April. Rocky was later charged with the alleged shooting, but the case remains under investigation according to the LAPD website.

© Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala

In October 2022, the couple walked the red carpet of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. Then, a month later, they enjoyed a night out together at the Golden Globes Awards. In May 2023, they returned to the Met Gala event for another appearance as a loved up couple. Later that month, the couple made headlines after A$AP reprimanded a crowd which were watching him perform at a club in Tokyo. The rapper told revelers to "act like gentlemen," adding "I got my lady here."

Does A$AP Rocky have kids with Rihanna?

Yes, ASAP and Rihanna currently have one child – a son named RZA. The A-list musician pair revealed that Rihanna was expecting in January 2022, and welcomed their first child in May 2022. Speaking after RZA's birth, A$AP told Dazed magazine: "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram The family of three celebrate RZA's first birthday

He also said: "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark." Rihanna and A$AP didn't reveal their child's name until his first birthday in May 2023. "'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN, RZA," the rapper wrote on Instagram.

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram Rihanna and A$AP are delighted to be parents

The couple clearly love being parents, and following Rihanna's amazing baby bump reveal at the 2023 Super Bowl, we now all know another child is soon on the way for the cool duo. Following her performance on February 12, the couple appeared on the cover of British Vogue's March 2023. In their interview, Rihanna opened up about her love for the Testing album artist and their life together as new parents.

WATCH: The cute moment A$AP Rocky reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl baby reveal

"We're best friends with a baby," the 'What's My Name' singer said. She then continued by referring back to how long the two have known each other for: "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

