Kate Hudson reveals the very different path her family life could have taken in candid interview

Kate Hudson is stepping into a brand new life as a musician, awaiting the release of her debut studio album, Glorious, on Friday, May 17, after months of teasing.

Earlier this year, the 45-year-old star released her debut single, "Talk About Love," and has followed that up with two more, "Live Forever" and "Gonna Find Out," all of which are influenced by her experiences with love.

In a new conversation with People, the Oscar-nominated actress spoke about finally finding her way to music after it being her "first love" and putting it on hold to pursue her career as an actress and raise her family.

While being a performer was always Kate's passion, she explained putting it on the back-burner when her acting career exploded in the early 2000s with Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days.

"I became really sort of successful young," she said. "So going and making a record or pursuing music took a very far back seat to what was happening in my career at the time…but I never lost sight of what I love."

She decided during the Covid-19 induced first lockdown in 2020 that now was finally the time to move into music, and began the recording process after filming Glass Onion in 2021.

"I was like, 'If I don't do this, it'll be a great regret,'" she recalled. "Sticking to status quo is not how I've ever lived my life. I've always been fearless in the decisions I've made, whether it is in relationships or in career, but this was the one thing that I was so afraid of. It's like I switched something in my brain, and I was like, 'I'm just going to do it. [expletive] it.'"

She spoke further in the interview about how her dreams of becoming a musician took a temporary pause when she met her first husband, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, and then her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy of Muse, both successful touring musicians.

© Getty Images The mom-of-three will drop her first album later this week

"Then I met Chris, and he's just my big rockstar husband, and then I was like, 'Well, you know, I'll do my thing, he'll do his thing.' Then I met another music guy."

"It never really felt like my opportunity to really delve into [it], and also having two touring musicians in a family feels impossible…life just put it aside."

© Getty Images Kate and Chris were married from 2000-07 and maintain a friendly relationship

Kate had both her sons with her exes, 20-year-old Ryder Robinson with Chris and 12-year-old Bingham "Bing" Bellamy with Matt. She is also a mom to five-year-old daughter Rani Rose with current fiancé Danny Fujikawa, also a musician and a collaborator on Glorious.

Expanding upon the support she has received from her family on the project, Kate gushed about the ways it impacted her record, saying: "I was like, 'This is just a life well-loved.'"

© Instagram "Through all of the highs and the lows, then all the stuff that comes with what it is to love a partner, your friends, your children . . . What a glorious thing to have so much love."

