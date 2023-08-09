Octavia Spencer breaks silence over Bryan Randall's death and Sandra Bullock's heartbreak

Octavia Spencer has penned a beautiful tribute to Bryan Randall and his heartbroken partner, Sandra Bullock, following his death at the age of 57.

Taking to Instagram, the Witches actress - who has been friends with Sandra since 1996 - shared a photo of the couple and added an emotional message which read: "My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy."

She continued: "My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall. In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS."

Fans commented on her words and added: "Seemed like such a good match, she had such beautiful and kind things to say. We should all be so lucky to experience that," as another wrote: "My heart broke for Sandra when i read the news... Miss O, if you know Sandra, please give her love from all of us who just adore her."

Octavia and Sandra formed a bond after filming A Time to Kill and they went on to share the screen again in 2005's Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.

Her tribute comes after it was reported that Sandra and Bryan had 'exchanged vows' in a ceremony in the Bahamas three years ahead of his ALS diagnosis in 2020.

While not a legally binding union, a video clip published by the Daily Mail shows the two celebrating their relationship.Bryan's family shared news of his death in a statement to People that read: "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement was signed: "His Loving Family."

