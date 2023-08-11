Giovanni Pernice reveals exciting news as he recovers from injury

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice might currently be out of the dancing game because of an injured ankle, but the dancer still had an exciting announcement for his fans.

On Friday, the hunk revealed that he would soon be opening casting for his upcoming tour, Let Me Entertain You, which will run from 18 January to 30 April in 2024. Giovanni revealed that auditions for his tour would be opening on 8 October, and invited ballroom and Latin dancers to audition, alongside professional couples and individual performers.

WATCH: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice opens up about shock injury

His announcement post, which featured on his Instagram Stories, invited those who were interested in applying to email office@strictlythetheatreco.com.

The Italian-born dancer is currently taking things easy after he injured his ankle while on tour with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, although he's making sure not to disappoint audiences by singing instead of dancing.

© Instagram Giovanni revealed he was auditioning for his next tour

Speaking about his injury in a video last month, he explained: "As you probably know I’m on tour at the moment with Anton, and doing one of the dances I did twist my ankle on stage. I have just been to the doctor, to the physio, and he advised me to rest for a few weeks, which means I’m not going to be able to dance at the weekend."

Although he assured audiences that he would be present during the tour, he did reveal that he would not be as prominent in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, missing some of the group performances.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni is having to miss shows following an injury

"I will still be there to entertain you with my other half Anton Du Beke. We will be singing along but unfortunately Anton will do the dancing bit," he confirmed. "This also means that I am going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers, but I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing - which I'm really looking forward to."

The pro dancer has been enjoying performing alongside Anton and recently delighted fans when he marked his friend's 57th birthday with a sweet series of videos, including one where he jokingly referred to the judge as his "sweetheart".

© Shutterstock We hope Giovanni recovers soon!

As the pair enjoyed a small spa break, Anton prepared to head to the pool when Giovanni started the joke with him. Anton reciprocated, calling the hunk his "darling" as he sauntered off.

Other clips taken during the day showed the pair in a hotel following a shopping trip, with another one showing Anton enjoying a celebratory sparkling water with lime cordial, while Giovanni opted for a still water.