Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice performed his stage show alongside Anton du Beke but was unable to dance after sustaining a serious ankle injury earlier in the week
Strictly's Giovanni Pernice thanks fans for support as he returns to performing amid shock injury

The Strictly Come Dancing fan favourite has been unable to dance

Giovanni Pernice smiling in his smart tuxedo
Diane Shipley
Diane Shipley

Giovanni Pernice received an outpouring of support earlier this week when he revealed that he had injured his ankle and would be unable to dance for several weeks. 

That hasn't stopped him from returning to the stage, however, and at the weekend he and his Strictly co-star and close friend Anton du Beke continued their successful Me & Him tour, with Giovanni sitting out the dance numbers. 

WATCH: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice opens up about shock injury

The former dance show champion, who lifted the glitterball trophy alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021, took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a photo of himself and Anton on stage at Birmingham's Symphony Hall, with a huge crowd behind them. 

Giovanni Pernice and Anton du Beke with a theatre crowd© Instagram
Giovanni shared a snapshot with Anton to Instagram

The star added a gif of himself bowing to the camera alongside the words "Thank yoooou". The professional dancer devastated his followers on Wednesday when he shared the details of his unfortunate injury. 

Giovanni Pernice looking serious on GMB© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Giovanni will miss some Strictly group dances

"As you probably know I’m on tour at the moment with Anton, and doing one of the dances I did twist my ankle on stage," he said in a video shared to social media. 

He went on: "I have just been to the doctor, to the physio, and he advised me to rest for a few weeks, which means I’m not going to be able to dance at the weekend.” 

Giovanni Pernice Rose Ayling-Ellis Couple's Choice© BBC
Giovanni and Rose Ayling-Ellis delighted viewers

Reassuring his live audience, he said: "I will still be there to entertain you with my other half Anton Du Beke. We will be singing along but unfortunately Anton will do the dancing bit. 

Giovanni Pernice© BBC
The dancer is a Strictly fan favourite

"This also means that I am going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers, but I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing - which I’m really looking forward to."

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis© BBC
The pair lifted the Glitterball in 2021

The star's fans were quick to show their support and send their well-wishes, with one commenting: "Look after yourself Giovanni, your health has to come first". 

Giovanni Pernice at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards© Getty
At the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in May 2022

Others added: "Sorry to hear this Giovanni, but rest that ankle, that's the most important thing," and: "Get some TLC and some well-deserved rest. That's the best medicine. Good luck Giovanni." 

The pro dancer has been enjoying performing alongside Anton and recently delighted fans when he marked his friend's 57th birthday with a sweet series of videos, including one where he jokingly referred to the Strictly judge as his "sweetheart". 

Anton Du Beke, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice© BBC
Anton Du Beke, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

As the pair enjoyed a small spa break, Anton prepared to head to the pool when Giovanni started the joke with him. Anton reciprocated, calling the hunk his "darling" as he sauntered off. 

Giovanni Pernice kissing Shirley Ballas on the cheek© Instagram
Giovanni and Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas

Other clips taken during the day showed the pair in a hotel following a shopping trip, with another one showing Anton enjoying a celebratory sparkling water with lime cordial, while Giovanni opted for a still water. 

Giovanni with Anton and Gorka Marquez© Getty
Fans can't wait for the next series of the BBC show

Anton looked incredibly stylish for his big day, wearing a turquoise jacket and a pair of shorts, and while Giovanni didn't give a glimpse at his full outfit, he could be seen in sunglasses, a black T-shirt and matching leather jacket.

