Strictly's Karen Hauer inundated with messages after sharing relatable photo

Professional dancer Karen Hauer has dusted off her dancing shoes for the upcoming series of hit dancing show, Strictly Come Dancing.

And on Monday, the 41-year-old TV star shared a candid snapshot of herself which resonated with many of her followers.

WATCH: Karen Hauer becomes Strictly's longest-serving female pro dancer

In the picture, which was shared to Instagram, Karen could be seen sipping a large mug of coffee during her early morning train commute.

The star was pictured with her eyes closed and looked half asleep as she made her way into rainy London for the ongoing rehearsals.

© Instagram Karen joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2012

Despite the very early morning wake-up call, the brunette beauty looked stylish in a sporty baseball cap and a luxe zip-up charcoal grey sweater. She accessorised with gold hoop earrings and seemingly went au naturel for a fuss-free look.

"6am club… [sleeping emoji] #backtowork #coffeeplease," Karen noted in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to send their support, with one writing: "It's all worth it when you see the end results… You're a great dancer Karen and a very valued asset to the Strictly team," while another penned: "Hats off to you petal. I'm an owl not a lark so it would be horrendous for me."

A third chimed in: "Oh Karen, feel for you [red heart emoji]. Have a good day when you get to your work with your lovely family of friends," and a fourth sweetly added: "Monday morning blues... coffee helps… enjoy your week."

Karen is set to take part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing which will grace our screens later this autumn.

© Getty Karen Hauer attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018

The star-studded line-up is now complete – and we're beyond excited to see the sequins and sparkles make a triumphant return.

TV star Les Dennis completed the celebrity line-up on Friday. In an official statement released by the BBC, Les shared: "I'm thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career, I've always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can't wait."

© BBC Family Fortunes star Les Dennis has been confirmed as the final contestant

He will be joining an incredible line-up this year, with the likes of Downton Abbey's Nigel Harman, EastEnders actors Bobby Brazier, TV presenter Angela Scanlon, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington and Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, all set to compete for the dazzling glitterball trophy.

For Karen, this year's competition is particularly poignant. In an exclusive chat with HELLO! magazine, the pro dancer explained how fellow co-star Amy Dowden, who is currently battling breast cancer, is at the forefront of everyone's mind.

© Instagram Amy recently surprised her Strictly co-stars

Reflecting on her absence from this year's show, Karen said: "This one's for Amy, all of this that we're doing is for her and the times that we feel tired and the times that we feel like we can't go on and [when] we get upset and we get angry…

"We think of Amy and we think of how much she would love to be here with us - and she is here with us all the time. You know, we're always keeping in touch with her. And this one is definitely for her, all of this that we're doing."